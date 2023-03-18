The Mysterious Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband: Unraveling the Mystery

Carole Baskin and the Mysterious Disappearance of Her Husband Don Lewis

Introduction

Carole Baskin, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, gained widespread attention through the 2020 hit documentary series “Tiger King.” The series aimed to shed light on the illegal tiger trade and the consequences of exotic animal ownership. However, during the show’s run, a mysterious aspect of Carole’s personal life came to light – the disappearance of her husband, Jack “Don” Lewis.

Carole and Don’s Relationship

Carole first met Don when he visited the roadside zoo she and her then-husband, Michael Murdock, owned in 1981. The two quickly became romantically involved, and Carole divorced Michael to marry Don in 1991. Don was a wealthy businessman who had a reputation for being difficult to work with. He often had strained relationships with family members and business partners.

The Tumultuous Marriage

Carole and Don’s marriage was far from the fairy tale romance. It was characterized by infidelity, multiple mistresses, lawsuits, and secrecy. Don often traveled for his business endeavors and kept numerous mistresses in different states. In 1997, Don filed a restraining order against Carole, accusing her of threatening him and hiding valuable assets during their divorce proceedings.

Don’s Disappearance

On August 18, 1997, Don disappeared while on a trip to Costa Rica. Carole claimed that he had left their home in the early hours of the morning and never returned. Despite extensive searches and investigations, no trace of Don was found.

Speculations and Theories

Since Don’s disappearance, rumors and theories about Carole’s potential involvement have spread like wildfire. Some speculate that she may have killed Don to access his considerable wealth, which she inherited in the aftermath of his disappearance. Don’s will was never found, further fueling suspicions that Carole may have tampered with it.

Don’s family, including his daughters and former wife, accused Carole of foul play, citing her strange behavior in the days and weeks after his disappearance. They believe that Carole may have played a role in the decision to sell off Don’s planes without notifying the authorities.

Don’s assistant, Anne McQueen, added fuel to the fire by stating that Carole may have arranged to have Don killed and that she had help from three individuals, one of whom was a pilot associated with Don’s business.

Carole’s Defense

Carole has repeatedly denied any involvement in Don’s disappearance. She believes that he might have fled to Costa Rica to avoid his creditors or that he could have been killed by someone in the exotic animal trade.

Renewed Interest

The release of “Tiger King” in 2020 renewed interest in the case and opened up new avenues of investigation. Law enforcement officials began looking into new leads, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reopened the investigation.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Don Lewis is a true enigma that sparked a wide range of theories and raised disturbing questions. Despite the renewed interest in the case and Carole’s denial of any involvement, the mystery of Don’s disappearance continues to linger. The case remains unsolved, and his whereabouts remain unknown. Until the truth is uncovered, the case will remain a baffling mystery that may never be solved.

————————————

