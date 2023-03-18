The Mysterious Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband Don Lewis.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis: Mystery and Controversy

Introduction

For over two decades, the disappearance of Don Lewis, the millionaire husband of Carole Baskin, has been a mystery that has captured national attention. Lewis vanished without a trace on August 18, 1997, and his body has never been found. Theories and rumors about what happened to him have circulated widely, with many pointing to his wife as a possible suspect. This article will explore the mystery surrounding Don Lewis’s disappearance, the controversy surrounding Carole Baskin, and the current state of the case.

Who was Don Lewis?

Don Lewis was a self-made millionaire who built a fortune as a real estate developer and owner of a wildlife sanctuary in Florida. He had been married to Carole Baskin for several years when he disappeared. According to Baskin, Lewis left their home early one morning and never returned. She filed a missing person’s report with the police, and an investigation was launched, but no leads were ever found.

Theories and Controversy

Theories about what happened to Don Lewis have circulated almost immediately after his disappearance. Some people believed that he had simply disappeared and was living under a new identity somewhere else. Others speculated that he had been murdered, possibly by his wife. The theories emerged around debts, infidelity, and conflict within the couple’s marriage.

Carole Baskin, in particular, has been a focus of suspicion, particularly after her portrayal in the Netflix series “Tiger King.” The documentary portrays Baskin as a woman with a fierce desire to protect and save big cats. She runs a wildlife sanctuary called Big Cat Rescue, where she and her volunteers work to rescue tigers, lions, and other exotic animals from captivity. However, the documentary also suggests that Baskin may have played a role in her husband’s disappearance.

The documentary mentions that Don Lewis had been planning to divorce Baskin and had been seeking a restraining order against her. He reportedly told friends that he was afraid of her and concerned about her behavior around the animals in her care. Some people who knew Don Lewis have expressed suspicion about Baskin’s involvement in his disappearance.

The Aftermath and Carole Baskin’s Response

Despite the lack of evidence and the many years that have passed, the case of Don Lewis’s disappearance remains unsolved. His family and friends continue to seek answers and justice for his disappearance. They have offered a reward for anyone who can bring forward new information about what happened to him.

Carole Baskin has spoken out about her husband’s disappearance but her comments have only added to the confusion and speculation. She has denied any involvement in his disappearance and has pushed back against accusations that she was involved in foul play.

Baskin has also pointed out that there is no concrete evidence to support the theory that Lewis was fed to her big cats. She has said that the rumor is based on nothing more than speculation and hearsay. She has even gone so far as to sue Netflix over the depiction of her in the documentary, saying that it was misleading and portrayed her in a false light.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Don Lewis is a mystery that has fascinated the public for many years. Theories, rumors, and speculation have swirled around the case, with many people pointing to his wife, Carole Baskin, as a possible suspect. While there is no concrete evidence to support any of the theories, the case remains open. Don Lewis’s family and friends continue to search for answers and hope that one day the truth will be revealed.

