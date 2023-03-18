The Mysterious Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband Don Lewis: What We Know

The Unsolved Mystery of Don Lewis: A Look into the Case of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband

The name Carole Baskin has been widely known since the premiere of Netflix’s Tiger King documentary series. The show explores the world of big cat breeding and reveals the bizarre and often illegal activities that take place in this industry. One of the most disturbing aspects of the show was the suspicious disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis. The case has remained unsolved for over 20 years.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

In 1997, Don Lewis, the millionaire owner of Wildlife on Easy Street, went missing. The circumstances of his disappearance were strange to say the least. According to Carole Baskin, she last saw her husband on August 18, 1997 before he left for an early morning plane ride. However, when he failed to return, Carole went to the authorities to report him missing. The plane was never found.

Theories and Speculations

Over the years, rumors and wild speculation have surrounded Don’s disappearance. Many people have suggested that Carole Baskin was involved in his disappearance. Some have even gone so far as to claim that she killed him and fed his body to the tigers on her property. However, there is little evidence to support these theories.

The investigation into Don Lewis’s disappearance was not robust. Law enforcement officials did not take the case seriously, and there were a number of irregularities in the investigation. For example, Don’s van was found at the airport, but it was not searched for evidence until two days later. Despite this, the lead investigator on the case has stated that he does not believe that there was foul play involved.

Carole Baskin has always maintained her innocence in the matter. In an interview with CBS, she said, “I have always been 100 percent innocent. They can’t take any evidence and put it together to say that I had anything to do with my husband’s disappearance.” She has also stated that she believes that Don’s disappearance was linked to his involvement in illegal activities, such as drug trafficking and money laundering.

Recently, the case has gained renewed attention after the release of Tiger King. Many people have taken to social media to share their theories and speculation about what happened to Don Lewis. Some have even put together online petitions to urge law enforcement officials to reopen the case.

Conclusion

It is important to note that, despite the rampant speculation surrounding Don Lewis’s disappearance, there is no concrete evidence to support any theory about what happened to him. The case remains one of the most puzzling unsolved mysteries of our time.

In conclusion, the mysterious disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband Don Lewis has captivated the public’s imagination for over two decades. While there have been many theories and speculations about what happened to him, there is no evidence to support any of them. The case remains unsolved, and it is unlikely that we will ever know the truth about what happened to Don Lewis.

————————————

How Old Is Carole Baskin\’s Husband Don?