The Mysterious Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband: Details, Theories, and Speculations

The Incredible Story of Carole Baskin and Her Missing Husband, Don Lewis

The disappearance of Don Lewis, a millionaire exotic animal trader, has been shrouded in mystery for over two decades. His wife, Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist, has been at the center of controversy since his disappearance. The case has been the subject of documentaries, podcasts, and Netflix’s hit series, Tiger King. This article will explore the details of the case and the various theories surrounding it.

Who was Don Lewis?

Don Lewis was a millionaire who ran a successful exotic animal trade business. In the early 1990s, he met Carole Baskin, a young animal rights activist who would later become his wife. The two shared a passion for rescuing big cats and other exotic animals and opened a sanctuary together in Florida. However, their marriage was far from perfect. Don was known for his reckless behavior and infidelity, and Carole was often at odds with him over how to run the sanctuary.

Don Lewis’s Disappearance

On August 18, 1997, Don Lewis disappeared without a trace. He was last seen leaving his home in Tampa, Florida, to go on a trip to Costa Rica. His car was found at a nearby airport, and his passport and other personal belongings were left behind. Carole reported him missing the next day, and a massive search was launched, but no sign of him was ever found.

The Investigation

The investigation into Don’s disappearance was controversial from the start. Carole was the prime suspect, and many people theorized that she had something to do with his disappearance. The police, however, were never able to find any concrete evidence linking her to the case.

One of the most popular theories surrounding Don’s disappearance is that Carole fed him to the tigers at the sanctuary. This theory gained traction after the release of the hit Netflix series, Tiger King, which featured a feud between Carole and fellow big cat enthusiast Joe Exotic. In the show, Joe repeatedly accused Carole of killing her husband and feeding him to the tigers. He even went so far as to make a music video called “Here Kitty Kitty,” which depicted Carole feeding a man to a tiger.

However, there is no solid evidence to support this theory. Tigers do not have a reputation for being the most efficient killers, and it’s unlikely that they could’ve eaten an entire human body without leaving any traces behind. Furthermore, there’s no evidence that Carole had access to the tigers on the night that Don disappeared.

Another theory is that Don faked his own death and disappeared to start a new life. This theory gained traction after a woman named Anne McQueen came forward in 2020 claiming to be Don’s former girlfriend. She claimed that he had told her about his plans to disappear and start a new life in Costa Rica. She also alleged that he had been laundering money through the big cat sanctuary and had been involved in some shady business deals.

While this theory is certainly intriguing, there is no definitive proof that Don is still alive. Furthermore, his family and friends have repeatedly denied that he would have ever faked his own death and abandoned his children.

The Lewis Family’s Search for Answers

The Lewis family continues to search for answers and justice for Don. In 2020, they launched a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. They have also filed a lawsuit against Carole, accusing her of fraudulently transferring Don’s assets after his disappearance.

Carole’s Response

In the wake of Tiger King’s popularity, Carole has been subjected to intense scrutiny and online harassment. She has repeatedly denied any involvement in Don’s disappearance and has accused the show’s producers of sensationalizing the case for ratings. She has also used the attention to publicize her mission of ending the exotic animal trade and advocating for animal rights.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis, is a case that has captivated the public’s attention for over two decades. Despite numerous investigations and speculation, the case remains unsolved, and the truth about what really happened may never be known. Theories and speculations continue to abound, but until concrete evidence is uncovered, the mystery will continue to fascinate and perplex us.

————————————

Is Carole Baskin\’s Husband Alice?