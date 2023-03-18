The Mysterious Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband: Alice?

Carole Baskin: The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis

Introduction

Carole Baskin became a household name after the release of the Netflix series “Tiger King,” where she was portrayed as a character with an unusual backstory. Baskin’s ex-husband, Don Lewis went missing in 1997, and the case remains unsolved. The never-ending drama surrounding the mystery of his disappearance has raised several questions and theories about what may have happened to him.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

Don Lewis was a well-known businessman and a prominent figure in the big cat community. In August 1997, he disappeared under suspicious circumstances. Carole claimed that he left early in the morning to go to Costa Rica for some business and never returned. Lewis was never seen or heard from again, leaving behind a lot of scepticism regarding his disappearance.

The Investigation

The FBI opened an investigation into his disappearance, but the case went cold after a few years. There were no concrete leads or pieces of evidence related to his whereabouts. Consequently, the case was closed, and Don’s family and friends remained in the dark, unsure of what may have happened to him.

Carole’s Involvement in the Disappearance

Carole Baskin denies any involvement in Don’s disappearance, but his friends and family suspect otherwise. There are various theories and accusations against Carole, including that she may have gained from his disappearance, which raises eyebrows. Don’s family believes that Carole may have played a significant role in his disappearance, and she had a motive to kill him, as she stood to inherit his fortune.

Moreover, Carole’s justification for Don’s disappearance has left much to be desired. Her claims that he was involved in illegal activities in Costa Rica and may have been murdered by members of the cartel, have no evidence to support them. Her cold demeanor and lack of emotion regarding Don’s disappearance, as seen in the Netflix series, has fuelled the suspicion surrounding her.

New Developments in the Case

After the release of the Netflix series, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister opened an investigation into the disappearance of Don Lewis. The case gained renewed attention, and several people came forward with information, which is currently under investigation. In a recent statement, Carole accused Netflix of running a smear campaign against her and refused to participate in any further interviews connected to Don’s disappearance.

Conclusion

Don’s disappearance remains unsolved, and the mystery surrounding his vanishing remains a topic of discussion even decades later. Carole’s involvement in the disappearance has been discussed, and there are many theories surrounding her potential role. However, there is no concrete evidence that links her to the disappearance of Don Lewis. Whether or not the truth about what may have happened to him is discovered, the family and friends of Don Lewis deserve closure after so many years.

