The Mysterious Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband: Alice or Murder?

The Unsolved Mystery of Don Lewis Disappearance and Carole Baskin’s Alleged Involvement

Carole Baskin is a name that has been making rounds ever since the appearance of the Netflix documentary, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.” The documentary follows the lives of exotic animal collectors and breeders in the United States. Among them is Carole Baskin, the co-founder of Big Cat Rescue organization, and her involvement in the alleged disappearance and possible murder of her ex-husband, Don Lewis.

The Story of Don Lewis and His Disappearance

Don Lewis, born in 1938, was a self-made millionaire who amassed his wealth through real estate businesses. He married Joy Turner, with whom he fathered two children, before getting a divorce in the 1980s. Lewis then met Carole Baskin, who was 20 years his junior, at a bar in Tampa in 1981. The two began an affair, and Lewis eventually divorced Turner and married Baskin in 1991. The couple had their ups and downs, and Lewis reportedly had numerous affairs during his marriage to Baskin. This caused a strain in their relationship, and Lewis was reportedly planning on filing for divorce before he disappeared.

On August 18, 1997, Don Lewis left his home in Tampa at 6 a.m. and drove his van to their private airport in Pasco County. A few days later, his van was discovered at the airport, and it appeared that Lewis had missed his scheduled flight to Costa Rica. Lewis’s family, concerned about his disappearance, hired a private investigator to look into the case. However, despite a rigorous search effort, no trace of Lewis was found.

The investigation into Lewis’s disappearance took several twists and turns. At one point, it was believed that Lewis was hiding in Costa Rica, but his family disproved this theory. Carole Baskin reported that she had last seen her husband before his disappearance, but the exact time and circumstances under which he left and what he was carrying remained unclear. The disappearance of a wealthy businessman like Don Lewis sparked a lot of speculation, and media interest in the case was intense.

Carole Baskin’s Alleged Involvement in the Disappearance

The accusations against Carole Baskin were mainly due to her will and the documents that her ex-husband Don Lewis had filed before his disappearance. According to the family’s private investigator, Jack Smith, Don Lewis had filed a restraining order against his wife only two months before his disappearance. In the restraining order, Lewis accused Baskin of threatening and physically abusing him. He also alleged that Baskin had stolen several million dollars from him.

Additionally, the family’s investigator claimed that a will had surfaced that suggested that Don Lewis had left his wealth to Baskin in the event of his death or disappearance. This fueled accusations that Baskin was responsible for her ex-husband’s disappearance. However, Baskin vehemently denied the allegations of abuse and embezzlement, and no concrete evidence was found to prove that she was directly involved in Lewis’s disappearance.

Despite this, the documentary Tik Tok detective team headed by Meredith Foster highlighted that Baskin changed the power of attorney supposedly to sign Lewis’s assets over just months before he disappeared. The power of attorney was falsely notarized.

Theories About Don Lewis’ Disappearance

Over the years, several theories have speculated about what happened to Don Lewis. Some believe that Carole Baskin was involved in Lewis’s disappearance and that his wealth was the primary motivation for the alleged crime. Others suggest that Lewis’s disappearance was related to his sour business deals or gambling debts.

It is worth noting that eventually Carole Baskin inherited everything from Don Lewis. A local newspaper even published a letter with Lewis’s official letterhead and claim the same.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the mysterious disappearance of Carole Baskin’s ex-husband, Don Lewis, is one of the most intriguing cases in recent history. The alleged involvement of Baskin in the case has made it a hot topic in the media and public discourse. While circumstantial evidence exists, it is yet to be proven conclusively that Baskin was directly involved in Lewis’s disappearance. For now, the mystery remains unsolved, and the speculations around the case continue to intrigue us.

————————————

