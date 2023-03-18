The Mysterious Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband: Alice or Foul Play?

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis and the Controversy Surrounding Carole Baskin

Introduction

Carole Baskin, the founder of the Big Cat Rescue in Florida, gained fame following the popularity of the Netflix series “Tiger King.” However, the fame took a turn when the past of Carole came to light, leading to questions surrounding the disappearance of her second husband, Jack “Don” Lewis. To this day, no one knows what happened to Don Lewis, who vanished in 1997. Theories range from him being attacked by one of the big cats in his sanctuary, him running away to Costa Rica, or even him being murdered. In this article, we will discuss the controversy surrounding Carole Baskin and the mysterious disappearance of Don Lewis.

The Restraining Order Filed by Don Lewis Against Carole Baskin

Just before his disappearance, Don Lewis filed a restraining order against Carole Baskin. Don Lewis claimed that Carole threatened and intimidated him, and even went so far as to hide his gun. Despite the accusation, Carole maintains her innocence and has recently accused her ex-husband’s former associates of being involved in his disappearance.

The Controversy Surrounding Don Lewis’ Will

As Don Lewis’ legal spouse, Carole was entitled to a share of his wealth. However, most of his assets went to his children from his previous marriage. As a result, Carole’s motive for wanting to get rid of him could have been financial gain. A long-standing rumor about Don Lewis’s death was that he was thrown into a meat grinder at the Big Cat Rescue, where Carole and her current husband, Howard Baskin, owned and operated. While Carole vehemently denies that such an incident occurred, it clearly highlights the grim nature of the case.

The Nature of Big Cat Trading and Eccentric Personalities Willing to Engage in It

The strange circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Don Lewis highlight the bleak world of big cat trading and the eccentric personalities willing to engage in it. For many, it has become a tale of retaliation and tragedy. Many members of her community speculate that the accused murder of her husband was removed and possibly fed to the big cats in her sanctuary, thus eliminating both the body and any evidence.

No Concrete Evidence to Support Any of the Claims or Accusations

However, there is little concrete evidence to support any of these claims or accusations. Don’s disappearance largely continues to stoke the rumor mill, and the dearth of firm evidence makes it hard to prove any one theory definitively. Other actors may have a motive for wanting him to disappear, namely due to Don’s shady business ventures. The man had a history of engaging in illicit activities, be it buying real estate or big cat trading, and had plenty of enemies. The legal battle over the content of his will perhaps further muddies the line between potential culprits.

The Case as a “Cold Case Homicide”

The significant twist in the case came when authorities announced they are investigating the case as a “cold case homicide.” This statement officially lends credence to some of the theories that have circulated for decades now.

Conclusion

While the case might have slowed down to a trickle in terms of media coverage, it continues to intrigue and even frighten people. It is strange for such a high-profile activity to have elicited no serious leads or progress, but it is a testament to how complicated and nested the crime world can be. As we wait for new developments, many people continue to keep their eyes on Carole Baskin, wondering if the truth will catch up with her or if it has all just been a piece of sensational are projected to have been made up to sell content or merchandise. The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Don Lewis highlights the darker side of big cat trading and the deadly consequences that come with it.

————————————

Is Carole Baskin\’s Husband Alice?