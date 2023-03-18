The Mysterious Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband: Alice or a Cover-up?

The Disappearance of Don Lewis: The Intriguing Mystery That Captivates the Public

Introduction

On August 18, 1997, Don Lewis vanished without a trace. His disappearance raised suspicions, and his ex-wife, Carole Baskin, was the center of attention. Don was a wealthy businessman who owned a wildlife sanctuary in Florida, along with vast real estate holdings. The case of Don Lewis’s disappearance has remained unsolved for over two decades, and theories about his disappearance continue to emerge. In this article, we explore the different theories surrounding Don Lewis’s disappearance, including Carole Baskin’s possible involvement.

The Rocky Marriage of Don Lewis and Carole Baskin

Don Lewis and Carole Baskin had a tumultuous marriage, with constant fights over their animal sanctuary business. Don had expressed intentions to divorce Carole and move away with their shared assets. However, before he could execute his plan, he disappeared.

Carole Baskin’s Possible Involvement

Many have speculated that Carole Baskin was involved in the disappearance of Don Lewis. One former employee of Carole’s claimed that she could not account for her whereabouts on the night of Don’s disappearance. The employee alleges that Carole left their tiger sanctuary late at night and returned early the following morning. Furthermore, Carole’s behavior after her ex-husband’s disappearance has been suspicious, including the quick restraining order she put in place for any of Don’s family members visiting their shared properties. Additionally, within a few years, Don was declared dead, which allowed Carole to claim all their shared assets.

The Restraining Order and Carole Baskin’s Unusual Behavior

Carole’s restraining order on Don’s family members has raised suspicions. The order was placed before Don was declared dead, preventing his family from investigating his disappearance. Carole’s behavior after the disappearance was unusual, as she refused to cooperate with the investigation and failed to assist in the search for Don.

Carole Baskin’s Denial

Despite the suspicion surrounding Carole Baskin, she maintains her innocence and reiterates that she had no involvement in Don Lewis’s case. She has criticized the Netflix documentary “Tiger King” for its misrepresentations and falsehoods.

Don Run Away on His Own

Another theory on Don’s disappearance is that he may have run away on his own. He left his passport behind at their shared properties and had previously mentioned his plan to leave Carole and take all their shared assets with him. He was planning to move to Costa Rica, where he would establish another wildlife sanctuary. This led many to speculate that he may have faked his death and started a new life in Costa Rica.

Organized Crime Involvement

Don was involved in questionable business deals and was known to associate with individuals connected to organized crime. Some have speculated that he may have been involved in illegal activities that led to his disappearance.

Conclusion

The 1997 disappearance of Don Lewis remains a mystery, and theories about his disappearance continue to emerge. The involvement of Carole Baskin has been questioned over the years, but there is no solid evidence linking her to the case. Don running away on his own or involvement of organized crime cannot be entirely ruled out. The renewed public interest in Don Lewis’s disappearance through the Netflix documentary “Tiger King” has not led to significant developments, but the search for answers continues. The intrigue of this mystery will undoubtedly continue to captivate the public for years to come.

