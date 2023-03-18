The Mysterious Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband: A Deep Dive into the Case

The Unresolved Mystery of Don Lewis’ Disappearance

Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue, is a name that rose to fame through the popular documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.” However, the show also delved into the life of Carole Baskin and her missing husband, Don Lewis. The case of Don Lewis’ mysterious disappearance has resurfaced with the release of “Tiger King” and is still shrouded in mystery almost 25 years later.

The Relationship of Carole Baskin and Don Lewis

Don Lewis was a millionaire businessman who met Carole in 1981. They got married in 1991, although by this time, Don was already notoriously unfaithful to Carole. Carole, who was interested in animal rights from a young age, convinced Don to turn their Florida-based real estate business into a wildlife sanctuary. The sanctuary, known as Wildlife on Easy Street, was later renamed Big Cat Rescue.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

In 1997, while married to Carole, Don Lewis disappeared. The events leading up to his disappearance remain unclear. Carole claims that Don left home early one morning, got into a plane crash, and his body was never found. However, many people in Don’s life suggest that he may have been murdered, and they believe Carole had a role in it.

The Theories about Don Lewis’ Disappearance

One theory is that Carole fed Don to her tigers. This theory is based on statements made by Joe Exotic, a rival big-cat owner and Baskin’s number one enemy, in “Tiger King.” In the series, Exotic claims that Carole killed Don and fed him to the tigers in the sanctuary.

Another theory suggests that Don fled the country, possibly to Costa Rica, where he had an established presence through his real estate dealings. The theory is based on a file discovered by a handyman, former mechanic, and later private investigator, Jay Schreibman, who was hired by Carole’s millionaire father shortly after Don’s disappearance. Schreibman claimed that he had found a briefcase containing Costa Rican property titles in Don’s name and his own pilot’s license. Moreover, Allen Glover, a former drug dealer who worked for Joe Exotic, claimed that he had driven Don to a private airport to help him escape to Costa Rica.

In 2002, the investigation into Don Lewis’ disappearance was officially closed after no evidence of a crime was found. As a result of what was described as a “failure to investigate,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office designated the case as “inactive” in 2008.

The Impact of “Tiger King” on the Case

Although the disappearance of Don Lewis remained mostly unnoticed for over two decades, the public was reacquainted with the case in early 2020 when “Tiger King” premiered on Netflix. The documentary’s popularity has brought fresh attention to the case, and since the show aired, new information about Don’s disappearance has surfaced.

In June 2020, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced that his office had launched a new investigation following the show’s release. The investigation aims to determine whether the rumored will of Don Lewis, which has never been found, was forged.

The Conclusion of the Mystery

Despite the release of “Tiger King,” Don Lewis’ disappearance and its surrounding mystery remain unresolved. Theories and speculation continue to circulate, and his family is still hoping for answers. The truth surrounding the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband eludes us, and the mystery continues. Don Lewis’ family is still desperate for answers and closure.

