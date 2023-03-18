The Mysterious Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband: A Closer Look

Carole Baskin and the Disappearance of Don Lewis: A Controversial Case

Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue, is a notorious figurehead in the world of animal conservation. Yet her rise to fame is no easy feat as it is marred by the controversy surrounding the disappearance of her former husband, Don Lewis. Lewis went missing on August 18, 1997, and despite investigations conducted by law enforcement agencies, his body was never found. The case has remained unsolved to date, which has sparked numerous theories and conspiracy theories about what really happened to Don Lewis.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

It all began when Don Lewis, a self-made millionaire and the former husband of Carole Baskin, went missing one summer night. The case was initially reported as a missing-persons case, and law enforcement agencies immediately launched an investigation. They searched his property, interviewed family members, and even subpoenaed LifeSettlements.com, a company that Don Lewis co-owned, in an attempt to locate him.

After a few weeks of searching, rumors began to spread that Carole Baskin may have played a role in her husband’s disappearance. This is primarily due to the fact that the couple’s relationship was tumultuous, and they had been having marital problems for a while. Rumors suggested that Baskin may have had something to do with her husband’s disappearance, either to get rid of him or to take control of his estate.

The Controversy Surrounding Carole Baskin

Since then, the case has taken on a life of its own, with numerous documentaries, podcasts, and investigations trying to uncover the truth behind Don Lewis’s mysterious disappearance. On one hand, Baskin maintains that she had nothing to do with her husband’s disappearance, and that she loved him deeply. On the other hand, critics have pointed to Baskin’s strange behavior in the aftermath of her husband’s disappearance, and the fact that she stood to gain financially from her husband’s disappearance.

One of the most significant pieces of evidence against Carole Baskin has been the so-called “Tiger King” tape. In this tape, Don Lewis is heard talking to his assistant about how he fears for his safety and accuses Baskin of threatening him. She even appears to be talking about burying a body in the video. This tape is considered to be one of the most significant pieces of evidence against Carole Baskin.

Another significant piece of evidence that has been brought up in discussions about the case is a document referred to as the “Power of Attorney” paperwork. In this document, Don Lewis gave Baskin complete control of his estate and businesses, should he ever disappear. The paperwork is dated just a few months before his disappearance, which some suggest is too much of a coincidence. The document is seen as a motive for Carole Baskin to have played a role in Don Lewis’s disappearance.

Some have also pointed to Baskin’s seemingly carefree behavior following her husband’s disappearance as evidence of her involvement. Not only did she not appear to be concerned about her husband’s whereabouts, but she also remarried just two years later. Critics say that her behavior is uncharacteristic of someone who truly loved their partner and was desperate to find them.

Conspiracy Theories

Despite all of these assertions, the case has remained unsolved, which has only fueled the conspiracy theories surrounding the disappearance. Some have pointed to Baskin’s seeming lack of care in the matter as evidence that she may have hired someone else to carry out the act.

Other conspiracy theories suggest that Don Lewis might have faked his own disappearance, and that Carole Baskin may have played a role in helping him do so. Some suggest that Lewis may have been living in a country where he cannot be extradited, or that he is living on a remote island somewhere.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Don Lewis is a strange and complicated case, and one that may never be fully solved. But what is clear is that Carole Baskin’s behavior surrounding her husband’s disappearance has been highly suspicious, and that there are numerous pieces of evidence that suggest she may have played a role in his disappearance. Whether or not she did, however, is something that remains shrouded in mystery.

————————————

