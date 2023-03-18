The Legacy of Joe’s Tigers: Where Are They Now?

The Legacy of Joe Exotic’s Tigers: A Look at Their Current Whereabouts

Introduction:

Joe Exotic, the infamous roadside zookeeper and big cat breeder, created a legacy of exotic cats that lives on despite his incarceration. The fate of Joe’s tigers was up in the air after months of neglect and malnutrition. This article will take a look at the legacy of Joe Exotic’s tigers and their current whereabouts.

The Tiger Trade in the United States:

The tiger trade in the United States of America is highly unregulated. Until recently, anyone with a license could own and breed big cats. Joe Exotic was one such individual who bred tigers, lions, and leopards in captivity. His tigers were a significant part of the Oklahoma zookeeper’s life but were acquired under questionable circumstances.

The Fate of Joe’s Tigers:

When Joe Exotic was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and murder-for-hire, the fate of his tigers seemed uncertain. After months of neglect and malnutrition, several big cat rescue organizations stepped in to offer the neglected cats a new chance at life. Big Cat Rescue, run by Carole Baskin, took in most of Joe’s cats. The Wildcat Sanctuary, a Minnesota based nonprofit organization, also assists exotic cats and has rescued several tigers, leopards, and other exotic cats over the years.

The Popularity of Joe’s Tigers on Social Media:

The popularity of Joe’s tigers has also made it onto social media. Some owners have become popular on various social media platforms due to their fostering feats. Instagram pages like Tigers, Lions & Cheetahs showcase the ventures of big cats in foster homes. While these cats are not in their original habitats, they have a chance to recuperate and engage with their new caretakers.

The Dangers of Keeping Exotic Animals:

However, owning exotic pets or keeping them in residential circumstances is never a good practice. Tigers have been reported to attack out of stress from confinement, or when exposed to chain-link fencing, which is typical in residential petting zoos. In addition to this, providing an adequate diet for these animals requires meat which is not for the faint-hearted.

The Legacy of Joe’s Tigers:

The legacy of Joe’s tigers is uncertain because they existed in captivity, in a disreputable zoo. While it is uncertain whether these majestic creatures ever had the chance to live in their optimal habitats and engage in the basic activities that make them happy. It is evident that the big cats’ previous living conditions were painful and dangerous.

The Recent Fate of Joe’s Tigers:

However, with the help of various charities and sanctuaries like Big Cat Rescue and The Wildcat Sanctuary, Joe’s tigers have been able to escape the cruelty and exploitation of the breeding industry. It is heartening to know that these big cats now have a chance to live out the remainder of their lives free from the stress, pain, and neglect of their earlier years.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Joe Exotic’s tigers have faced multiple challenges in their illustrious careers. However, several organizations have taken up the mantle and given these majestic creatures a chance at a new, safe life in captivity. It is impressive to know that these big cats now have a chance to live out the remainder of their lives free from the stress, pain, and neglect of their earlier years. It’s just heartbreaking to know that their beauty and power had to exist in captivity, and in such cruel and inhumane ways.

