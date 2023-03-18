The Legacy of Joe’s Tigers Lives On: A Look at Where They Are Now

The Legacy of Joe’s Tigers: Where Are the Animals Now?

Joe’s Tigers, a privately owned big cat sanctuary in Center Hill, Florida, gained national attention after the release of the hit Netflix series “Tiger King” in 2020. However, the sanctuary was closed in 2013 following a federal investigation that led to the conviction of its owner, Joe Schreibvogel, on multiple counts of animal cruelty and murder-for-hire. Today, the legacy of Joe’s Tigers lives on through the animals that were once housed there, many of whom have been relocated to other sanctuaries and zoos across the country.

Tony: From Roadside Attraction to the Wildcat Sanctuary

One of the most famous residents of Joe’s Tigers was a tiger named Tony, who lived at the sanctuary from 2000 until its closure in 2013. Tony was later relocated to the Tiger Truck Stop in Louisiana, where he was used as a roadside attraction. However, animal activists fought for Tony’s release, and in 2019, he was finally relocated to the Wildcat Sanctuary in Minnesota.

At the Wildcat Sanctuary, Tony finally had access to large enclosures, natural habitat, and proper veterinary care. Unfortunately, years of living in a small cage had taken a toll on his health, and he was diagnosed with kidney disease shortly after his arrival. Despite his illness, Tony was able to enjoy his final years in a peaceful and natural environment thanks to the efforts of animal activists who fought for his freedom.

Andre: A Beloved Ambassador at Big Cat Rescue

Andre was another former resident of Joe’s Tigers who was rescued by the Animal Legal Defense Fund in 2008 and later transferred to Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida. At Big Cat Rescue, Andre finally had access to proper nutrition, veterinary care, and enrichment activities. He also had the opportunity to explore large, natural enclosures and interact with other tigers. Today, Andre serves as an ambassador for the sanctuary and the plight of captive big cats.

Zeus: Thriving at the Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary

Zeus was another tiger rescued from Joe’s Tigers, who was later transferred to the Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary in Sarasota, Florida. At the sanctuary, Zeus was able to live in a large, natural habitat, complete with a swimming pool and toys. He was also provided with regular veterinary care and a healthy diet. Today, Zeus is thriving at his new home, and visitors to the sanctuary often marvel at his beauty and strength.

The Need for Stronger Laws and Regulations to Protect Captive Big Cats

While many of the animals from Joe’s Tigers have been relocated to safe and adequate homes, not all have been so fortunate. Some have been transferred to other zoos and wildlife parks that do not provide proper care or accommodations for them, while others have died prematurely due to the stress and trauma caused by captivity and abuse. The legacy of Joe’s Tigers continues to inspire change and advocacy for stronger laws and regulations to protect captive big cats.

In conclusion, the closure of Joe’s Tigers was a significant event in the world of captive big cats. While the sanctuary was known for its controversies and offenses, the animals that once lived there continue to thrive in new homes where they are provided with proper care, nutrition, and enrichment. The legacy of Joe’s Tigers lives on through the efforts of animal activists and sanctuaries, who work tirelessly to raise awareness about the plight of captive big cats and the need for change.

————————————

Where Are Joe\’s Tigers Now?