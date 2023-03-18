The Enigmatic Wealth of Carole Baskin’s Husband: A Closer Look

The Mysterious Wealth of Carole Baskin’s Late Husband: A “Tiger King” Investigation

Carole Baskin’s name has become synonymous with the Netflix true crime documentary, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.” While the series featured many colorful characters, Baskin stood out due to her alleged involvement in her husband’s mysterious disappearance and her ongoing feud with former zoo owner Joe Exotic. But another aspect of Baskin’s life has garnered attention – the fortune left behind by her late husband.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

The story of Don Lewis, Baskin’s second husband, is one of the most intriguing aspects of “Tiger King.” Lewis disappeared without a trace in August 1997, leaving behind his wife and children, as well as a vast fortune. At the time of his disappearance, Lewis was worth an estimated $5-7 million, a figure that has since ballooned significantly.

Throughout the documentary, allegations were made that Baskin was involved in Lewis’s disappearance, and may have even killed him. These claims were denied by Baskin, who maintains that she has no knowledge or involvement in her husband’s death or disappearance.

The Source of Carole Baskin’s Wealth

However, the controversy surrounding Lewis’s disappearance has led many to scrutinize the sources of Baskin’s wealth. The documentary implied that Baskin inherited her husband’s fortune, but it’s not clear how she gained access to it.

One theory is that Baskin was the sole beneficiary of Lewis’s will, which would have given her control over his assets, including his lucrative real estate ventures. The documentary presents a copy of Lewis’s will, which was drafted two months before his disappearance, leaving everything to Baskin.

But there are some discrepancies in this theory. First, the authenticity of the will has been called into question. Some experts have pointed out that the signature on the will doesn’t match Lewis’s signature on other documents, and the notary listed on the will has no recollection of notarizing it.

In addition, Baskin’s own account of how she acquired her husband’s wealth is inconsistent. In a 1998 interview with People magazine, Baskin claimed that she and Lewis had a prenuptial agreement, which would have prevented her from inheriting his assets.

However, in later interviews, Baskin stated that she was the beneficiary of Lewis’s will, despite the alleged prenuptial agreement. This contradiction has led many to question the validity of Lewis’s will and Baskin’s claims about her husband’s wealth.

Another theory is that Baskin gained access to Lewis’s assets through manipulation and coercion. According to some reports, Lewis was unhappy with his marriage to Baskin and had attempted to divorce her before his disappearance.

In addition, Lewis had previously accused Baskin of threatening him and stealing from him. A former employee of Lewis’s even testified in court that Baskin had bragged about having Lewis’s body fed to the tigers at her Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary.

These allegations, coupled with Baskin’s inconsistent account of how she inherited her husband’s wealth, have led many to speculate that Lewis’s disappearance was part of a wider scheme by Baskin to gain control of his assets.

The Controversy Surrounding Carole Baskin’s Wealth

Despite these theories, there is no concrete evidence linking Baskin to Lewis’s disappearance or any wrongdoing concerning her late husband’s wealth. The case remains unsolved, and Baskin maintains her innocence in the matter.

However, the controversy surrounding Baskin’s wealth has only fueled public interest in her and her Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary. Following the release of “Tiger King,” the sanctuary has received significant attention and donations.

Baskin herself has become something of a pop culture phenomenon, with countless memes and parodies based on her appearance and personality. Her ongoing feud with Joe Exotic has only added to her celebrity status, with many seeing her as the “good guy” in the story.

Despite the negative attention drawn by “Tiger King,” Baskin has utilized the platform to spread her message of animal rights and conservation. Big Cat Rescue has been the subject of numerous positive news stories and interviews, showing the positive impact the sanctuary has had on its rescued animals.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the enigmatic wealth of Carole Baskin’s husband remains a mystery to this day. While there are theories and allegations surrounding Baskin’s inheritance and involvement in Lewis’s disappearance, there is no concrete evidence to support these claims. Nevertheless, the controversy surrounding her wealth has only added to her notoriety, making her a household name and a fascinating figure in the true crime world.

