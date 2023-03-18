The Disappearance of Don Lewis: The Mysterious Case of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband

Exploring the Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband

Introduction

The release of Netflix’s hit documentary series Tiger King sparked widespread controversy, but one storyline in particular baffled audiences. The disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis, has remained unsolved for decades. This article will delve into the details surrounding Lewis’s mysterious disappearance and explore the various theories.

Don Lewis’s Disappearance

Don Lewis was a wealthy businessman who had a passion for animal conservation. However, on August 18, 1997, he mysteriously vanished without a trace. Lewis had left his home early in the morning, telling Baskin that he was planning to head to his Tampa office. However, he never made it to work, and his van was later discovered at a private airport with its keys and briefcase still inside. Lewis’s disappearance sparked a statewide search, but he was never found.

Relationship Troubles

Carole Baskin and Don Lewis’s marriage was far from perfect. The series depicts their relationship as highly turbulent, with rumors of physical abuse and infidelity. Lewis’s family and associates claim that he had grown increasingly unhappy in his marriage to Baskin and had started confiding in his acquaintances about his plans to leave her and start a new life. However, Baskin has always maintained that Lewis disappeared on his own volition, claiming he fled to Costa Rica, where he had several business dealings.

Tampered Will and Inheritance

Adding to the confusion surrounding the case is Lewis’s will, which has several pages missing, including the page that would have named a beneficiary for his estate. Some of Lewis’s family members speculate that Baskin was involved in tampering with the will, as she inherited most of his multimillion-dollar estate, including his animal sanctuary. They believe that Baskin may have been motivated by greed and eliminated her husband to gain control of his wealth.

On the other hand, Baskin denies any wrongdoing and states that she believes Lewis may have been involved in shady business dealings that might have put his life at risk.

Theories and Speculation

Despite extensive investigations by police, no direct evidence has emerged linking Baskin to Lewis’s disappearance. However, some of Lewis’s family members and acquaintances have been vocal in their suspicion of Baskin’s involvement in his disappearance.

One theory is that Lewis was killed and his body fed to Baskin’s big cats, as she admits to feeding her animals meat from the animals they rescue. However, experts have rebutted the theory, as most big cats cannot digest bones easily. Additionally, no physical evidence has ever been found to support this theory.

Another theory is that Lewis may have faked his own death to escape financial problems and marital issues. This theory is possible since Lewis has been previously accused of staging a car accident to collect insurance.

Conclusion

Despite the attention brought to the case by the Tiger King series, Don Lewis’s disappearance remains a mystery. While several theories surrounding the case exist, little direct evidence connects Baskin to the disappearance of her husband. The Tiger King series may have brought the case back to the public spotlight. However, speculation and theories remain until evidence is presented. The fate of Don Lewis and the potential involvement of Carole Baskin in his disappearance remain unknown.

