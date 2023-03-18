The Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband: Unanswered Questions and Conspiracy Theories

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: The Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Carole Baskin

On August 18, 1997, millionaire businessman Don Lewis vanished without a trace. His wife at the time, Carole Baskin, claimed he had left for a business trip to Costa Rica and never returned. However, speculation has been ongoing for years that Baskin was somehow involved in her husband’s mysterious disappearance.

The Tiger King Phenomenon

The case gained national attention after the release of Netflix’s true-crime documentary series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, which heavily featured Baskin, her Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary, and her ongoing feud with fellow big cat enthusiast and former business partner, Joe Exotic. The series brought up numerous conspiracy theories that questioned Baskin’s involvement in her husband’s disappearance.

The Tiger Theory

One of the most persistent theories is the suggestion that Baskin fed her husband to her tigers or buried him somewhere on her sanctuary property, which spans over 60 acres. The theory gained traction after a 1998 article quote from Baskin appeared to suggest a tiger might have eaten her husband or that it might be easier to dispose of someone using tigers. However, Baskin has always maintained her innocence, claiming her husband was the victim of foul play and calling for anyone with information about his disappearance to come forward.

Legal Decisions

Despite numerous investigations and searches, including a $100,000 reward offered by Lewis’s family, no solid leads on Lewis’s disappearance have been found. In 2002, Lewis was declared legally dead, and Baskin inherited his estate, which was valued at an estimated $5 million.

The Last Person to See Don Alive

Further fueling conspiracy theories was the fact that Baskin was the last person to see Lewis alive. She claimed their relationship was strained at the time of his disappearance, and they were living separately. Lewis had reportedly filed a restraining order against Baskin, accusing her of threatening to kill him and hiding his assets. Baskin has denied these claims and suggested they were made up by Lewis’s family, who she says did not accept their marriage.

Carole Baskin’s Reputation

The Tiger King documentary series portrayed Baskin as a cold and calculating figure who appeared to be more concerned with her crusade against exotic animal ownership than finding out what happened to her husband. The series also highlighted her eccentric behavior and her fascination with big cats, leading some viewers to question her motives and potential involvement in Lewis’s disappearance.

Baskin Fights Back

In response to the series, Baskin issued a statement accusing Tiger King producers of sensationalizing her husband’s disappearance and painting her in a negative light. She also criticized Joe Exotic for making wild accusations and spreading conspiracy theories against her.

The Faked Death Theory

One theory that has gained some traction in recent years is that Lewis might have faked his own death and fled to Costa Rica, which he reportedly visited frequently. Some of his friends and associates have suggested that he had grown tired of his marriage to Baskin and was looking to start a new life elsewhere. However, no hard evidence has been produced to support this theory, and Baskin has dismissed it as a baseless rumor.

The Continuing Mystery

The disappearance of Don Lewis remains one of the most perplexing cases in recent history. Despite the various conspiracy theories and rumors that have emerged over the years, no one has ever been charged in connection with his disappearance. Lewis’s family continues to search for answers, and Baskin remains embroiled in the ongoing legal battle over her sanctuary and her role in the disappearance of her husband.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis, remains a mystery. The various conspiracy theories that have emerged over the years only add to the confusion surrounding the case. While some suggest Baskin was involved in Lewis’s disappearance, no solid evidence has been found to support these claims. The only thing that is clear is that the case remains open, and the search for answers continues.

————————————

Is Carole Baskin\’s Husband Alice?