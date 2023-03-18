The Curious Case of Joe Exotic’s Missing Third Husband

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, is a name that became famous after the release of the Netflix series “Tiger King” in March 2020. The series follows Joe Exotic’s life as a private zoo owner, animal rights activist, and convicted criminal.

However, apart from the chaos that surrounds Joe Exotic’s life, one dark aspect of his past remains a mystery, the disappearance of his third husband, Don Lewis.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

Don Lewis was married to Joe Exotic from 1991 to 1997. One day in 1997, Lewis vanished without a trace. Lewis was a millionaire and owned a number of properties, including wildlife sanctuary Wildlife on Easy Street (now known as Big Cat Rescue), and he was declared legally dead in 2002.

Joe Exotic alleged that Lewis took one of his planes and disappeared, but law enforcement and Lewis’s family members believed he may have been murdered. The case remains unresolved to this day.

The Theories

Lewis’s disappearance has been a topic of discussion since the 1990s, with many theories emerging about what may have happened to him.

One theory is that Joe Exotic may have arranged for Lewis to be killed or even personally executed him, as depicted in “Tiger King.” Joe Exotic allegedly approached a fellow zoo owner, Jeff Lowe, and offered him $10,000 to kill Lewis. However, he refused to carry out the deed.

Another theory is that Lewis faked his own death and disappeared to escape from his personal and financial problems. Lewis was known to be an adventurer, and some people believe he may have left on his own accord.

However, the most plausible theory is that Lewis was murdered, and Joe Exotic was involved.

Joe Exotic as the Prime Suspect

There are several reasons why Joe Exotic is the prime suspect in Lewis’s case. The former zoo owner’s inconsistent stories have raised suspicions, as have his actions following Lewis’s disappearance.

For instance, Lewis’s family members noted that Joe Exotic was not upset or grieving after the disappearance, but instead, he was quick to take over Lewis’s assets and businesses. In fact, shortly after Lewis vanished, Joe Exotic forged his signature on legal documents that gave him ownership of the wildlife sanctuary.

Additionally, the Netflix series revealed that Joe Exotic had a history of violence and was obsessed with getting his way. He had made threats to kill his Carole Baskin, a woman who had been leading a campaign against Joe Exotic’s zoo, and had even paid individuals to kill her.

Moreover, Lewis’s vanishing act is suspicious to say the least. Lewis was known to carry a lot of cash and had a private pilot’s license. It was unlikely that he would leave without his possessions or without telling anyone where he was going.

There are also reports that Joe Exotic created a fake letter in Lewis’s name that was supposed to resurface years later. The letter stated that Lewis was alive and well and living in Costa Rica. However, handwriting analysts deemed the letter a forgery, further implicating Joe Exotic in Lewis’s disappearance.

Despite these troubling details, Joe Exotic maintains his innocence and denies any involvement in Lewis’s case. Speaking to People magazine in 2020, Joe Exotic’s attorney, John M. Phillips, stated that his client is “one of the biggest animal lovers you’ll ever meet, and he had nothing to do with the disappearance of Don Lewis.”

The Importance of Justice

The case of Don Lewis’s disappearance has remained unsolved for more than two decades, and it’s unlikely that the truth will ever be fully revealed. However, the Netflix series put a spotlight on the case, bringing much-needed attention to the search for justice for Don Lewis and his family.

In conclusion, the curious case of Joe Exotic’s missing third husband Don Lewis is a dark chapter in the former zoo owner’s life. Theories and speculation continue to surround Lewis’s disappearance to this day, with Joe Exotic remaining the prime suspect in the case. The truth about what happened to Don Lewis may never be fully known, but the case highlights the importance of justice and the need to hold those responsible accountable.

