The Controversial Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband: What Really Happened?

Unraveling the Mystery of Don Lewis’ Disappearance: A look into Netflix’s Documentary Tiger King

The Netflix documentary Tiger King has been the talk of the town ever since it was released in March 2020. However, one of the aspects that made the show even more intriguing was the mysterious disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis. The documentary raised many questions related to Lewis’ disappearance, including whether or not Baskin was involved in it. Despite the fact that this happened more than two decades ago, the case still remains one of the most significant unsolved mysteries in Florida’s history.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

Don Lewis was a millionaire who owned a private wildlife sanctuary in Tampa, Florida, known as the Wildlife on Easy Street. He was married to Carole Baskin, who also shared a passion for animals and wildlife. However, their marriage was not just limited to their love for animals. According to many sources, the couples’ relationship grew tense due to various reasons such as their financial troubles, personal conflicts, and their infidelity issues.

One day in August 1997, Don Lewis disappeared without any trace. According to Carole Baskin, Lewis left their home to go on a trip, and she never saw him again. However, many people believe that Baskin played a role in Lewis’ disappearance. The documentary even shows the audience some evidence that suggests that she might have had something to do with his disappearance.

Evidence against Carole Baskin

One of the most significant pieces of evidence that have caused controversy since the release of the documentary is the Tiger King Joe Exotic’s accusations against Carole Baskin. Joe Exotic, the owner of G.W. Exotic Animal Park, was a rival of Carole Baskin’s wildlife sanctuary. In an effort to dethrone Carole Baskin from her position, Joe Exotic made many accusations against her, one of which was related to Don Lewis’ disappearance. He accused her of killing Lewis and then feeding his body to her tigers.

Although Joe Exotic’s accusation might seem outlandish and far-fetched, it is not just limited to his baseless claim. There are other pieces of evidence that raise even more concerns over Baskin’s involvement in the disappearance. For instance, the documentary shows that Baskin was the last person to see Don Lewis. Furthermore, sources suggest that Baskin might have benefitted from Lewis’ disappearance. After his disappearance, Baskin inherited the entirety of the estate, which was worth around $5 million.

The Tiger King documentary has also shed light on the fact that Baskin had allegedly threatened Don Lewis before he vanished. The documentary shows an incident in which Baskin threatened to kill Don Lewis in front of one of their employees. Although this incident took place several years before Don Lewis’ disappearance, it still raises concerns about Baskin’s intentions.

Police Investigation and Legal Troubles

The disappearance of Don Lewis remains unresolved, despite the fact that a police investigation took place soon after his disappearance. The police conducted an extensive search for him through swamps, and even hired dogs to track his scent. However, they did not find any evidence regarding his whereabouts. It is also worth noting that the police did not consider Baskin as a suspect or a person of interest, even though many people believed that she might have played a role in his disappearance.

The controversy surrounding Baskin’s involvement in Lewis’ disappearance has even landed her in legal trouble. In 1998, Lewis’ family sued Baskin for wrongful death and sought to have her declared a suspect in the case. However, the case was dismissed due to lack of evidence. Furthermore, no charges were ever filed against Baskin, and she was never arrested or convicted of any wrongdoing.

The Unsolved Mystery

It’s been almost two and a half decades since Don Lewis’ disappearance, and the controversy surrounding it still persists. Many people believe that Carole Baskin was involved in some way, and others think that she is an innocent woman who has been wrongly accused. Despite the fact that the police investigation yielded no results, the documentary has brought renewed attention to the case, and new leads are emerging.

In conclusion, the disappearance of Don Lewis remains one of the most significant unsolved mysteries in Florida’s history, and it is not just limited to the state of Florida. The controversy surrounding his disappearance and Carole Baskin’s involvement has sparked interest worldwide. The Tiger King documentary has brought new light to the case, and it has given a voice to people who believe that Baskin played a role in Lewis’ disappearance. However, until new evidence emerges or the circumstances surrounding Lewis’ disappearance are cleared up, the case will likely remain unsolved, leaving many people with unanswered questions.

