The Conspiracy Theories Surrounding the Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: The Unsolved Case That Continues to Perplex and Intrigue

It has been more than two decades since the disappearance of Don Lewis, the ex-husband of Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin, and yet the mystery continues to perplex and intrigue many. The unsolved case has spawned numerous conspiracy theories, many of which question Baskin’s involvement in his vanishing, and has become a hot topic since the release of Netflix’s documentary series Tiger King, which detailed the lives of exotic animal breeders in the United States.

To understand the conspiracy theories surrounding Don Lewis’s disappearance, it is essential to know the details of the case. On August 18, 1997, Don Lewis left his home in Tampa, Florida, to go to Costa Rica for a volunteering trip. He was never seen again.

Baskin reported him missing five days after he failed to return home, and suspiciously, her story was that her husband left some money, a handgun, and his birth certificate behind. The circumstances surrounding his vanishing are mysterious and suspicious, leading many to question what really happened.

The first theory is that Carole Baskin had an active role in her ex-husband’s disappearance. In the Netflix series, Joe Exotic, a former zookeeper and Baskin’s arch-nemesis, claims that Baskin fed her husband to the tigers at her sanctuary. Exotic alleges that Baskin was unhappy in her marriage and that her husband was about to leave her, giving her a motive for his disappearance.

The theory is further substantiated by the fact that Baskin inherited Lewis’s fortune after his disappearance, estimated to be worth $6.1 million. Many believe that Lewis’ disappearance enabled Baskin to gain control of her former husband’s assets, which she used to fund her Big Cat Rescue organization.

Furthermore, there are reports that suggest that Lewis was likely to divorce Baskin, which made her very unhappy. The Netflix documentary showed a videotape of Don Lewis where he made a reference to Carole Baskin’s threats on his life. Lewis’s assistant also testified that Baskin attempted to destroy his will before he vanished, leading to the belief that Baskin had motive, opportunity, and the means to orchestrate Lewis’s disappearance.

The second theory is that Don Lewis faked his own disappearance, and chose to leave his old life behind. This theory suggests that Lewis was unhappy with his marriage and decided to start a new life in Costa Rica. It is believed that he had money in offshore accounts, making it possible for him to disappear from his former life and remain undetected.

However, this theory seems improbable because of the reported sightings of him in Costa Rica, which were later found to be false leads. Despite the possibility of him faking his own vanishing and starting a new life, the lack of any concrete evidence of him being alive leads many to believe that this theory holds very little weight.

The third theory is that Don Lewis was involved with drug cartels in Costa Rica, and his disappearance was a result of his criminal activities. Some speculate that Lewis was involved in illegal activities and partnered with drug cartels, leading to his eventual disappearance.

This theory seems plausible as it is no secret that Costa Rica is a known hub for drug trafficking, however, there is no concrete evidence to support this theory, and no arrests or leads have been made in connection with the case that substantiates this claim.

In 2011, Lewis was declared dead, leaving his family with no closure or answers regarding what happened to him. The case remains unsolved, and Baskin, who denies all allegations regarding her involvement in Lewis’s disappearance, continues to run her Big Cat Rescue sanctuary.

The conspiracy theories surrounding Don Lewis’s disappearance have been fueled by media attention, with the Netflix documentary significantly contributing to public skepticism. While some argue that there isn’t enough concrete evidence to claim that Baskin was involved, others believe that her behavior and actions after Lewis’s disappearance suggest otherwise.

As it stands, the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Don Lewis and Baskin’s involvement in it remains unsolved, with many still hoping that one day, the truth will emerge. However, until concrete evidence is presented that proves otherwise, the allegations and conspiracy theories surrounding this case remain speculative.

————————————

Is Carole Baskin\’s Husband Alice?