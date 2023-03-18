The Bizarre Rivalry: Unpacking the Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin Feud

Introduction

In 2020, Netflix released a docuseries titled “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” which chronicled the bizarre and sordid world of a group of big cat enthusiasts in Oklahoma. One of the central figures in the series was Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, the flamboyant owner of the G.W. Zoo. Another key figure was Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue in Florida.

Their feud, which began in the early 2000s, escalated to alarming levels, culminating in a murder-for-hire plot and Exotic’s imprisonment. Here’s what you need to know about the strange rivalry between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

Background

Joe Exotic, born Joseph Maldonado-Passage in 1963, was a flamboyant and eccentric big cat breeder and zookeeper. He owned the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park (G.W. Zoo), which housed hundreds of animals, including tigers, lions, and bears.

Carole Baskin, born Carole Stairs Jones in 1961, was a big cat enthusiast who established Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida, in the early 1990s. The sanctuary aims to rescue and rehabilitate abandoned or abused big cats and advocate for their protection.

The Conflict

The conflict between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin began in the early 2000s when Baskin and her husband Howard launched a campaign against the breeding and exploiting of big cats in the United States. Baskin accused Exotic of mistreating his animals and exploiting them for profit. She campaigned against his traveling show and petting zoo and regularly posted videos online decrying his actions.

Exotic fought back by consistently attacking Baskin in his online videos and on social media. He accused her of being a hypocrite, alleging that she was exploiting her own animals at Big Cat Rescue for profit. He also alleged that Baskin was responsible for the disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis, in 1997.

The Murder-for-Hire Plot

The feud took an alarming turn when Joe Exotic was arrested and charged with concocting a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin in 2018. According to court documents, Exotic had hired an undercover FBI agent to kill Baskin. Exotic was also charged with multiple counts of cruelty to animals.

In 2019, Exotic was found guilty on 19 charges and sentenced to 22 years in prison. He is currently incarcerated in a federal prison in Texas.

Carole Baskin, who had consistently denied Exotic’s allegations and accused him of libel, celebrated his conviction. However, the public attention generated by the Netflix series, which became a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been equally frustrating and empowering for her.

Unpacking the Feud

The Joe Exotic-Carole Baskin feud is a strange and bizarre story that has captured the public’s attention. Here are some FAQs about the conflict.

Q: What caused Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin’s feud?

A: The feud started in the early 2000s when Baskin began campaigning against the breeding and exploitation of big cats in the United States. She accused Exotic of mistreating his animals and exploiting them for profit. Exotic fought back by attacking Baskin in his online videos and on social media.

Q: Why did Joe Exotic hire a hitman to kill Carole Baskin?

A: According to court documents, Exotic hired a hitman to kill Baskin because he was convinced that she was trying to shut down his G.W. Zoo and take away his animals.

Q: What is Carole Baskin’s history with her late husband, Don Lewis?

A: Baskin’s second husband, Don Lewis, disappeared in 1997 and was declared dead in 2002. Baskin has consistently denied any involvement in his disappearance and has criticized those who suggest otherwise. Her missing husband was thrust back into the spotlight in Tiger King, with many people puzzled by the case.

Q: What is Joe Exotic doing now?

A: Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year federal prison sentence in Fort Worth, Texas. He has been trying to appeal his sentence, citing prosecutorial misconduct.

Q: What is Carole Baskin doing now?

A: Carole Baskin continues to run Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida. She has been involved in several lawsuits and advocacy efforts to end the private ownership of big cats in the United States.

Conclusion

The Joe Exotic-Carole Baskin feud is a strange and sordid tale that has captured the public’s attention. The story highlights the risks and dangers of the exotic animal trade and the lengths people will go to protect their own interests. Although Exotic may be behind bars, the feud and the story surrounding it continues to fascinate and intrigue the public.

