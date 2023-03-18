The Age of Don Lewis: Unraveling the Mysteries of Carole Baskin’s Husband

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: The Untold Story of Tiger King

Netflix’s hit series Tiger King captured global attention with its outrageous tale of the feud between Joe Exotic and Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin. However, one character that never got his moment in the spotlight was Baskin’s late husband, Don Lewis. Lewis disappeared under mysterious circumstances in 1997, leaving behind a web of suspicion and a fortune estimated to be worth up to $10 million. Despite numerous investigations and searches, Lewis’ body has never been found, and he was declared legally dead in 2002. Here, we delve into the entangled and convoluted story of Don Lewis and try to unravel the mysteries surrounding his life and death.

Who was Don Lewis?

Don Lewis was born in North Dakota in 1938 and had a challenging upbringing. He was raised on a farm with his six siblings and was reportedly cruelly treated by his alcoholic father. Despite this, Lewis was determined to make something of himself and became a successful businessman. He made his fortune in the trade of exotic animals and established Wildlife on Easy Street, a 40-acre animal sanctuary in Tampa, Florida, where he kept over 200 exotic animals, including tigers, lions, and leopards. Alongside his animal trading business, Lewis was involved in property development and helped build up a portfolio of rental homes. Lewis and Baskin married in 1991 and portrayed a happy and loving couple to the outside world, although things were not always as they seemed behind closed doors.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

On August 18th, 1997, Don Lewis went missing. Baskin claimed that her husband had left the house early in the morning to drive to Costa Rica, where he had planned to buy a property. She said that he had not returned home and had not made any contact since. Despite Baskin’s claims, suspicions began to arise that something more sinister was at play. It emerged that Lewis had filed a restraining order against his wife two months before he disappeared, claiming that she was threatening his life. He had also told others that he was afraid for his life and was planning to divorce Baskin. Rumors began to circulate that Baskin had something to do with her husband’s disappearance. In the months following Lewis’ disappearance, Baskin was accused of forging Lewis’ signature on a document that transferred his power of attorney to her. She was also accused of disposing of Lewis’ body by feeding him to her tigers.

Despite these claims, no concrete evidence has ever been found to implicate Baskin in her husband’s disappearance. She vehemently denies having any involvement in Lewis’ disappearance.

The Aftermath

Following Lewis’ disappearance, Baskin inherited most of his estate, leading to legal battles between her and Lewis’ children from a previous marriage. The two parties traded accusations of fraud, forgery, and theft, which dragged on for years, eventually being settled in 2004. The speculation surrounding Lewis’ disappearance resurfaced in 2020 with the release of the Netflix series Tiger King, portraying Baskin as a potential suspect in her husband’s disappearance, leading to public outrage and intense scrutiny on her life and business.

Despite the attention and pressure, Baskin has steadfastly maintained her innocence in the matter. In 2020, she offered a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the recovery of Lewis’ body or the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his disappearance. The investigation into Don Lewis’ disappearance continues to this day, with new leads and theories emerging regularly. However, after more than two decades, the chances of finding any conclusive evidence seem slim. The truth behind the disappearance of Don Lewis may never be fully known, and the case remains one of the most intriguing and puzzling mysteries in recent history.

————————————

How Old Is Carole Baskin\’s Husband Don?