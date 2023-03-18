Rumors Swirl: Is Carole Baskin’s Husband Really Dead?

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: Is Carole Baskin’s Husband Really Dead?

In the world of true crime and mystery, few stories have captivated audiences as much as the infamous 1997 disappearance of millionaire Don Lewis. For years, theories and speculation have surrounded the case, with many suggesting that the one-time husband of Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin was murdered. With the release of the 2020 Netflix docuseries “Tiger King,” public interest in the case has only intensified. Now, rumors are swirling once again: is Carole Baskin’s husband really dead?

The Saga of Don Lewis

The saga of Don Lewis began in August 1997 when he vanished without a trace. At the time, Baskin maintained that her husband had left for Costa Rica and never returned, and she filed a missing persons report. However, as the years passed, rumors and accusations began to swirl, with many suggesting that Baskin had something to do with his disappearance. In the court of public opinion, Baskin became known as a femme fatale, with allegations of domestic violence and infidelity only adding to the speculation about what really happened to Don Lewis.

The Accusations Against Carole Baskin

In Tiger King, Baskin’s opponents, including the controversial Joe Exotic, suggest that Baskin murdered her husband and fed him to her tigers. In the show, Exotic even went so far as to create a music video accusing Baskin of being responsible for Lewis’s disappearance. The show also suggested that Baskin altered Lewis’s will to remove his family from his estate, leaving the entirety of it to her. However, no charges have ever been filed against Baskin, and she adamantly denies any involvement in her husband’s disappearance, let alone his murder.

The Key Facts

So what happened to Don Lewis? The true answer may never be known, but a few key facts have emerged over the years. For one, Lewis was known to engage in some shady business practices, including smuggling exotic animals and dealing in real estate scams. He had also filed for a restraining order against Baskin just two months before his disappearance, alleging that she had threatened to kill him. This, combined with Baskin’s admission that she staged an incident in which Lewis had been attacked by a tiger, only fueled speculation of foul play.

The Estate and Lawsuit

In 1998, Baskin was awarded Lewis’s estate as part of a probate settlement. But in 2002, Lewis’s family filed a lawsuit alleging that Baskin had forged Lewis’s signature on his will, and that she had a financial motive for his disappearance. The case was ultimately dropped, but it only added more fuel to the fire of speculation.

Baskin’s Defense

Despite the intense media scrutiny and public speculation, Baskin has maintained her innocence. In interviews, she has called Tiger King a “train wreck” and has accused its creators of taking advantage of her and her husband’s story for entertainment purposes. But the rumors persist, and even Baskin’s self-defense has been scrutinized by those who believe she is hiding something.

The Latest Round of Rumors

The latest round of rumors surrounding Lewis’s disappearance began in early 2020 when a new theory emerged: that Lewis was still alive and well in Costa Rica. In an interview with Oxygen, Joe Fritz, a private investigator hired by Lewis’s family, claimed that he had located a man in Central America who bore a striking resemblance to Lewis. Fritz even went so far as to suggest that the man was working as a handyman and had changed his name to something else entirely.

The Future of the Case

The theory that Lewis might still be alive seems unlikely, but it only adds another layer to an already complex and mysterious case. With the renewed attention on Tiger King and Baskin’s ongoing legal battles with Joe Exotic, it’s likely that the rumors surrounding Don Lewis’s disappearance will only continue to swirl. Ultimately, only time will tell if we ever learn the truth about what really happened to Carole Baskin’s husband.

