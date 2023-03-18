Mystery Surrounding Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband: Unanswered Questions

Carole Baskin and the Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: An Unsolved Case

Carole Baskin, a prominent figure in the exotic animal world, became a household name following the release of the Netflix docuseries, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” However, for decades, Baskin has faced allegations and speculation regarding the disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis. Here’s what we know about the enigmatic case that continues to divide opinions and attract public attention.

Who was Don Lewis?

Don Lewis was a millionaire businessman who owned Wildlife on Easy Street, a sanctuary for exotic animals in Tampa, Florida. He was also known for his love for big cats and animal rights activism, but his involvement in the exotic animal trade drew scrutiny from law enforcement agencies. Lewis met Carole Baskin, his future wife, in the early 90s when she visited his roadside zoo, and they married in 1991. The couple’s marriage was tense and reportedly abusive, and Lewis was preparing to leave Baskin in 1997.

What happened on the night of Don Lewis’s disappearance?

On August 18, 1997, Lewis left his house in the early morning hours, claiming he needed to “clear his head.” He drove his blue Dodge van and never returned. His car was later discovered at a nearby airstrip, and since then, law enforcement agencies, friends, and family members have launched a widespread investigation. Suspicion has fallen on Baskin, who was the prime suspect in the case, and her behavior and statements after Lewis’s disappearance have attracted scrutiny.

What did Carole Baskin do after her husband’s disappearance?

After her husband’s disappearance, Baskin quickly took over the animal sanctuary and remarried, moving on with her life. However, Lewis’s family members remain convinced of Baskin’s guilt and have been vocal about their suspicions. A private investigator employed by the family has vowed to solve the case, but so far, nothing concrete has emerged.

Theories surrounding the disappearance of Don Lewis

The most prominent theory surrounding the case is that Baskin killed her husband and disposed of his body by feeding him to the tigers at her sanctuary. This theory is supported by several factors, including Baskin’s possible financial motive, the abusive nature of their marriage, and Baskin’s concerning behavior after Lewis’s disappearance. However, there has been no concrete evidence found to support this theory, and Baskin has vehemently denied any involvement in her husband’s disappearance.

Another theory is that Lewis faked his death and disappeared to Costa Rica. Still, this theory has also been discredited, given that there has been no evidence of Lewis’s existence since his disappearance.

What do we know in conclusion?

The case of Don Lewis’s disappearance remains unsolved, and his family continues to fight for justice. Carole Baskin has vehemently denied any involvement in the case, but the allegations and speculation surrounding her remain. The case is a reminder of the importance of finding closure for families of missing persons, and it highlights the difficulty of solving cases where concrete evidence is scarce. The case of Don Lewis’s disappearance is just one of many unsolved cases that puzzles society and captivates the public.

————————————

