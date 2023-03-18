Mystery Surrounding Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband Deepens

The Mysterious Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband Don Lewis

Carole Baskin, a prominent figure in the Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary in Tampa, Florida, has been at the center of a mysterious disappearance case for over two decades. Her former husband, Don Lewis, vanished without a trace in 1997, leaving behind a fortune in assets and a shattered family.

The Background

Don Lewis was a wealthy businessman and animal lover who married Carole Baskin in 1991. Together, they ran the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary, which houses various exotic animals such as tigers, lions, and leopards. However, their marriage was reportedly plagued with problems, including allegations of spousal abuse, infidelity, and financial troubles.

On August 18, 1997, Don Lewis disappeared without a trace. His van was found abandoned at a nearby airport, and his family and friends reported him missing the following day. The initial investigation found no signs of foul play, and Carole Baskin claimed that Don had gone on a trip to Costa Rica and never returned.

The Bizarre Turn

However, the case took a bizarre turn when Don’s assistant, Anne McQueen, claimed that someone had placed a gun to her head and forced her to type a letter in which Don gave her power of attorney and took his name off his assets. Her testimony further fueled rumors that there was more to Don’s disappearance than first appeared.

Carole Baskin’s Rise to Prominence and Accusations

In the years since her husband’s disappearance, Carole Baskin has become a prominent animal rights activist and a public figure. She has often been criticized for her ethics and practices at Big Cat Rescue, including allegations of exploiting and mistreating animals.

The release of “Tiger King” in 2020 brought renewed attention to the case, as the documentary features interviews with Baskin’s longtime nemesis, exotic animal trader Joe Exotic, who insinuates that she was responsible for Don’s disappearance. He used his online show “Joe Exotic TV” to accuse her of feeding Don’s body to the tigers at the sanctuary, a claim that she vehemently denies.

The Reopening of the Case and Don Lewis’s Family Demands

Shortly after the release of “Tiger King,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced that they were reopening the case and welcomed any new leads or information about Don’s disappearance. This announcement sparked a flurry of tips and rumors, but nothing significant has come of it yet.

In May 2020, Baskin was awarded ownership of the Tiger King’s former zoo in Oklahoma, which once belonged to Joe Exotic. After the ruling, Don Lewis’s family and their lawyer, John Phillips, held a press conference alleging that Baskin had played a role in Don’s disappearance and demanded that she reveal the truth about what happened.

John Phillips has claimed that he has evidence that Don Lewis had a will, which listed his assets going to his family instead of Carole Baskin. He said that he was investigating claims that she had forged Don’s signature on documents giving her control over his assets after his disappearance.

The Deepening Mystery

The mystery surrounding Don Lewis’s disappearance continues to deepen, with no concrete evidence pointing to what might have happened to him. The theories range from him running away to live with another woman to being killed by one of Carole Baskin’s associates to being fed to the tigers at the sanctuary. However, until new evidence or information comes to light, the case remains unsolved, and Don Lewis’s family continues to search for answers.

Conclusion

The mystery surrounding Carole Baskin’s missing husband deepens with every passing day. Despite multiple investigations and the release of the “Tiger King” documentary, there are still more questions than answers regarding Don Lewis’s disappearance. Amid allegations of wrongdoing, Carole Baskin has repeatedly denied any involvement, and the case remains a haunting reminder of a life lost and a family’s search for justice.

