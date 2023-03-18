Joe’s Tigers: A Look Back on the Famous Feline’s Legacy

Introduction

Joe’s Tigers was a popular tourist attraction in the town of St. Augustine, Florida, in the 1960s and 70s. The roadside attraction featured several trained tigers and other exotic animals, attracting visitors from all over the world. Joe Kenneshaw, a former lion tamer, owned and operated the attraction. The article delves into the life of the attraction, its impact on St. Augustine, and its legacy.

The Beginning of Joe’s Tigers

Joe Kenneshaw began his career as a lion tamer when he was a teenager. He worked for several major circus companies and gained a reputation as one of the best lion tamers in the world. After a few years, he started to desire his own business and settled in St. Augustine, Florida, in the early 1960s.

Joe purchased a piece of land on US Route 1 and constructed a small building to house his tigers. He started with a few animals, but over time his collection grew, including several white tigers, Bengal tigers, and even some lions. Soon after, Joe’s Tigers became an instant hit, and people came from all over the world to see Joe’s tigers perform.

The Attraction

Joe’s Tigers featured daring acts with animals. Joe was an excellent showman and performed dangerous feats with the animals. He did things like jumping through hoops of fire or putting his head inside the tiger’s mouth. These stunts were perilous, but Joe had a natural rapport with the animals and could control them effortlessly.

Joe’s Tigers became a beloved institution in St. Augustine. Over the years, it grew to include other attractions, such as a petting zoo and a gift shop. Mike, Joe’s son, eventually started working at the attraction and became an integral part of the show.

The Legacy of Joe’s Tigers

Attitudes towards keeping exotic animals in captivity began to shift as the years went by. There were concerns about the welfare of the animals and the safety of the visitors. Despite these concerns, Joe’s Tigers continued to operate for several more years, but it eventually closed down in the early 1980s.

Today, the site where Joe’s Tigers once stood is a shopping center. But for the people who remember the attraction, it remains a fond memory and significant part of St. Augustine’s history.

Impact of Joe’s Tigers

Joe’s Tigers played an essential part in the history of St. Augustine. It was a significant tourist attraction that brought thousands of visitors to the city every year. It was also an important employer, providing jobs to several people in the area.

Joe’s relationship with his tigers was one of mutual respect and trust. He was able to communicate with them on a level that few people could, and his incredible feats of bravery were a testament to the strength of that bond. Joe’s Tigers helped to raise awareness about the importance of preserving endangered species. Today, the population of tigers continues to decline, and there are only a few thousand left in the wild.

FAQs

Q. How many tigers did Joe’s Tigers have?

A. Joe’s Tigers had several tigers, including white tigers, Bengal tigers, and lions.

Q. Why did Joe’s Tigers close down?

A. Joe’s Tigers closed down in the early 1980s due to concerns about the welfare of the animals and the safety of the visitors.

Q. What was Joe Kenneshaw’s background?

A. Joe Kenneshaw was a former lion tamer who had worked in circus acts across the United States.

Q. Was Joe’s Tigers an important tourist attraction in St. Augustine?

A. Yes, Joe’s Tigers was a significant tourist attraction that brought thousands of visitors to the city every year.

Q. What was the impact of Joe’s Tigers?

A. Joe’s Tigers helped raise awareness about the importance of preserving endangered species and demonstrated the bond between humans and animals.

Conclusion

Joe’s Tigers was a significant part of St. Augustine’s history, and it helped to raise awareness about the importance of preserving endangered species. The attraction attracted thousands of visitors, and it demonstrated the bond between humans and animals. Today, the site where Joe’s Tigers once stood may be a shopping center, but its legacy lives on. It remains a testament to the bond between humans and animals and an outstanding example of the relationship between man and nature.