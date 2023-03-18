Joe’s Tigers: A Look Back at the Glory Years

The Detroit Tigers are a professional baseball team that competes in the American League Central division. The team has a rich history with dedicated fans all over the world. They were first established in 1894 as a minor league team, but in 1901, they became a major league franchise.

Joe’s Tigers were a collection of players from the 1968 World Series team that won their first championship in over two decades. In 1968, the Tigers won 103 games during the regular season and were led by the famous duo of Denny McLain and Mickey Lolich.

The World Series

The Tigers faced the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series that year. In the first game, McLain took the mound and dominated by throwing a complete game shutout. The second game was a different story. The Cardinals’ Bob Gibson pitched a complete game shutout, allowing only five hits and striking out 17 batters.

As the series shifted to St. Louis, Lolich took over the spotlight. He pitched three complete games in a row, including a seven-hit, 4-0 win in the seventh game to clinch the championship. Lolich was named the series MVP, and his performance in the clutch was an inspiration to many.

Mayo Smith’s Strategic Moves

Joe’s Tigers were not a team of superstars but a group of players who worked hard and played with passion. They were led by manager Mayo Smith, who made some strategic moves that helped the team win.

For example, in the seventh game of the World Series, Smith made a gutsy call to start the unproven Mickey Stanley at shortstop, a position he had never played before. The decision paid off, as Stanley played an error-free game and even made a crucial play in the final inning to throw out a runner at home plate.

Top Players of Joe’s Tigers

The Tigers also had some excellent players that contributed significantly to the team’s success. McLain won 31 games that season, the last pitcher to achieve that feat. He was also named the American League Cy Young Award winner and the league’s Most Valuable Player, making him the first and only player in MLB history to win both awards in the same season.

Al Kaline was the team’s leading hitter that year, with a .287 batting average, 29 home runs, and 82 RBIs. He was also an excellent fielder, with a strong arm and quick reflexes that helped him win ten Gold Glove Awards during his career.

Willie Horton was another vital player on the team. He was a star left fielder and a potent hitter, with 36 home runs and 85 RBIs that season. He also provided leadership in the clubhouse, a calming influence during games, and helped motivate his teammates to perform better.

The Legacy of Joe’s Tigers

The 1968 Detroit Tigers won the championship in a memorable and inspiring fashion. They will always be remembered as a team that played with heart, determination, and pride.

In conclusion, Joe’s Tigers were a significant part of the Detroit Tigers’ history. They were a team of underdogs that overcame long odds to win the World Series. They played with passion, skill, and determination and showed that teamwork and dedication can achieve anything. Even though it’s been more than fifty years since they won the championship, their legacy lives on, and they continue to inspire future generations of baseball players and fans.

