Joe Exotic’s Zoo: Bones Discovered During Investigation

The shocking Netflix documentary, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” left viewers in disbelief and disgust. Focusing on the life of Joe Exotic, a flamboyant, gun-toting former zookeeper who ran a big cat park, the documentary showcased the life of an eccentric man who got caught up in a web of deceit, power struggles, and criminal activities.

The Unethical Practices

The documentary highlighted the unsavory actions and the questionable zoo’s management practices. It portrayed Joe Exotic’s zoo as a dangerous, ramshackle place with inadequate enclosures for the animals, lack of proper care, and training, and poorly trained staff. Viewers were also exposed to the zoo’s dirty secret: the illegal trading and selling of exotic animal meat and body parts.

The Self-Appointed Ruler

Driven by greed and ambition, Joe Exotic sought to establish a cult of personality, projecting himself as a self-appointed ruler of his zoo and the animals within it. He considered himself as a law unto himself, and his critics were largely silenced by his threatening and violent conduct.

The Law Catches Up

However, the law eventually caught up with him. In 2018, Joe Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage) was found guilty of 17 charges of animal abuse, wildlife violations, and the attempted murder of a prominent big cat advocate, Carole Baskin. He was subsequently sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Bones Discovery Raises More Questions

While researching for the documentary, the film crew, and investigators came across evidence of the zoo’s dark and criminal past. During the search, investigators discovered bones buried at the zoo in locations known to be used for exotic animal graves. There were no initial indications that the bones belonged to humans, but the nature of the zoo’s past activities could point to darker secrets that are yet to be unraveled.

The discovery of these bones raised more questions than answers. Could these bones be linked to the mysterious disappearance of Don Lewis, the husband of the big cat advocate Carole Baskin? It is a possibility that could not be ruled out, leading to an extensive investigation that has since followed.

A Cautionary Tale

The story of Joe Exotic’s zoo raises critical questions about the oversight, operation, and regulations of zoos and wildlife attractions in the United States. The documentary raised national awareness about the animal treatment, care, and safety issues in the industry, and the need for stronger regulations.

In the aftermath of the airing of the show, several states have introduced legislation to prohibit the breeding and possession of big cats by unlicensed individuals. Congress in the United States introduced the “Big Cat Public Safety Act,” aimed at ending the private ownership and breeding of tigers, lions, and other big cats in America.

However, while the Netflix documentary has highlighted the rampant lawlessness and corruption in the big cat industry, the need for continued public awareness and stricter legal protections for animals is crucial.

The Ethical Treatment of Animals

It is sad that animals are bred and kept in zoos under inhumane conditions, exploited for human entertainment with little regard for their welfare. The “Tiger King” is a powerful cautionary tale of what can happen when people seek to profit from the exploitation of wild animals. The Netflix documentary should serve as a wake-up call to create stronger protection for animals and better regulations for wildlife attractions in America.

In conclusion, Joe Exotic’s zoo was an awry place that was indicative of the underlying corruption within the big cat industry. The discovery of the bones raises more questions and serves as a reminder of how animals in captivity are treated, as well as the consequences of profit-driven animal exploitation. It is essential to ensure that the safety and welfare of these animals are upheld in every zoo and wildlife attraction in the United States. Only then can we hope to put an end to this unethical practice.

