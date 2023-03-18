Joe Exotic: Where Are His Tigers Now?

What Happened to Joe Exotic’s Tigers?

Joe Exotic, also known as Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, gained international attention through the Netflix series “Tiger King.” His notorious behavior, including running a zoo and breeding tigers, led to his arrest and conviction. After serving a sentence of 22 years, many wonder what happened to the exotic animals previously owned by Joe Exotic, specifically his tigers.

Joe Exotic’s Animal Park

Joe Exotic’s animal park was home to over 200 tigers, along with lions and lizards. The park was the subject of numerous complaints regarding the animals’ welfare, eventually leading to a raid in 2017, with many of the animals seized, and Joe Exotic charged with animal cruelty. After Joe Exotic’s conviction and imprisonment, the animals were taken to different facilities where their safety and wellbeing could be ensured.

Wildcat Sanctuary in Minnesota

One of the facilities that took in Joe Exotic’s tigers is the Wildcat Sanctuary in Minnesota. This facility provides a home for tigers, lynxes, and other wildcats that have been rescued from exploitative situations. This sanctuary offers expansive natural habitats and round-the-clock care to ensure the animals’ safety and wellbeing.

Big Cat Rescue in Florida

Another facility that has taken in some of Joe Exotic’s tigers is the Big Cat Rescue in Florida. This non-profit organization works towards ending the trade of exotic animals and rescuing animals from abusive situations. They provide large enclosures to the animals and take care of their physical and emotional needs. Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue, was featured prominently in the “Tiger King” series, and her activism against the exotic animal trade has been a driving force for change.

Other Facilities

Some of Joe Exotic’s tigers were sent to other facilities that have been criticized for their handling of the animals. The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, that Joe Exotic once owned, was later owned and operated by Jeff Lowe but faced significant criticism for the way they treated the animals, which led to its closure. Another facility that has been criticized for its handling of Joe Exotic’s tigers is the G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Oklahoma, which was opened by Joe Exotic’s former business partner, Tim Stark.

The Importance of Animal Welfare

The fate of Joe Exotic’s tigers highlights the importance of advocating and promoting ethical treatment of animals. Education and awareness about protecting exotic animals is of great significance, and steps towards ending the trade of exotic animals are essential. While some of the animals have found suitable homes in reputable facilities that prioritize animal welfare, others have been sent to less satisfactory facilities that have faced criticism for their poor treatment of animals. Therefore, measures to ensure that exotic animals experience proper care and live in humane conditions should be a priority.

Conclusion

Joe Exotic’s exotic animals, especially tigers, face many challenges due to the inhumane treatment that many of them experience. While other reputable facilities like the Wildcat Sanctuary and Big Cat Rescue have taken in some of the animals and provide exceptional care, others have been sent to facilities that have faced criticism for their animal handling. To ensure the ethical treatment of exotic animals, people must continue advocating for animal welfare, increasing awareness, and support measures towards ending the exotic animal trade.

————————————

Where Are Joe\’s Tigers Now?