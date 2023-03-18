Investigating the Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband

Looking into the Vanishing of Carole Baskin’s Spouse

Carole Baskin, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, has been in the news recently for her role in the popular Netflix documentary Tiger King. The series follows the lives of several individuals who ran exotic animal breeding operations in the United States, including Baskin and Joe Exotic, the former owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. One of the most intriguing plotlines of the series is the disappearance of Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis.

Lewis disappeared on August 18, 1997, and was never seen again. Baskin has been accused by many, including Exotic, of being responsible for her husband’s disappearance. While there is no concrete evidence to support these claims, the story has captured the public imagination and fueled conspiracy theories for years.

In this article, we will examine the details of the case and explore the various theories surrounding Lewis’ disappearance.

Background

Don Lewis was a self-made millionaire who made his fortune by buying and selling real estate. He met Carole Baskin, then Carole Stairs, in the early 1980s at a bar she owned. The two became involved romantically and eventually married in 1991. Baskin was a former breeder of exotic cats, and the couple shared a passion for animals. They started Big Cat Rescue, a sanctuary for big cats, in 1992. However, their marriage was fraught with tension and arguments, particularly over finances.

Disappearance

On August 18, 1997, Lewis left the couple’s Florida home early in the morning, telling Baskin he was planning to go to Costa Rica for a business trip. He never arrived, and his car was found at a small airport near their home. Baskin reported him missing after he failed to return home, and a search was launched.

Despite an extensive search, no trace of Lewis was ever found. Baskin has repeatedly denied any involvement in his disappearance and insists that he was involved in illegal activities, including drug trafficking, which may have led to his disappearance. However, no evidence has been found to support this claim.

Investigations

Multiple investigations have been conducted into Lewis’ disappearance, but no significant progress has been made in finding him. In 1997, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, but the case went cold due to lack of evidence. In 2002, the case was reopened, and Baskin was again questioned by authorities. According to reports, Baskin had asked a former employee to testify falsely about Lewis’ mental state before his disappearance. No charges were filed against Baskin in connection with the case.

In 2020, the case gained renewed attention due to the release of Tiger King. The documentary featured interviews with former employees of Baskin’s and other individuals who had interacted with Lewis before his disappearance. Many of them shared their suspicions about Baskin’s involvement in Lewis’ disappearance. The documentary also revealed details about Baskin’s alleged mistreatment of animals and her ongoing feud with Exotic.

Theories

Numerous theories have been put forward regarding Lewis’ disappearance. Some people believe that Baskin is responsible for his disappearance and may have fed him to one of her big cats. Others believe that Lewis left of his own accord and started a new life elsewhere or was possibly murdered by someone involved in illegal activities.

There have also been claims that Lewis’ disappearance was somehow linked to his rocky relationship with Baskin, including rumors that he was planning to divorce her or cut her out of his will. Some have suggested that Baskin may have been involved in a conspiracy to kill Lewis with the help of her other employees.

FAQs

Q: Was Don Lewis declared dead?

A: Yes, Don Lewis was declared legally dead in 2002.

Q: Did Carole Baskin inherit Don Lewis’ fortune?

A: No, Carole Baskin did not inherit Don Lewis’ fortune. His will left the majority of his estate to his children and his former wife.

Q: Has anyone been charged in connection with Don Lewis’ disappearance?

A: No one has been charged with Don Lewis’ disappearance.

Q: Has the case been closed?

A: The case remains open, but few new leads or developments have emerged in recent years.

Q: Is there any concrete evidence connecting Carole Baskin to Don Lewis’ disappearance?

A: No concrete evidence has been found linking Carole Baskin to Don Lewis’ disappearance.

In conclusion, the disappearance of Don Lewis remains a mystery, and despite multiple investigations, no significant leads or developments have emerged. The case has gained renewed attention due to the release of Tiger King, but no concrete evidence has been found to support the various theories about his disappearance. The case remains open, and it is possible that new evidence may come to light in the future.