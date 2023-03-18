Investigating the Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband: What We Know So Far

Carole Baskin: The Mystery of Don Lewis

Carole Baskin is a well-known figure in the world of animal rights activism. She founded the non-profit animal sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue, which is located in Tampa, Florida. However, in recent years, Baskin has become even more famous due to her appearance in the Netflix documentary, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.” The documentary explores the feud between Baskin and Joe Exotic, the owner of an exotic animal park. However, amidst the bizarre and enthralling drama of “Tiger King,” one aspect of Baskin’s story has raised significant concern: the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis.

The Night of the Disappearance

In 1997, Don Lewis vanished without a trace. His disappearance has been shrouded in mystery and speculation for over two decades. On August 18th, 1997, Lewis was at home with his wife, Carole Baskin, in their mansion in Tampa, Florida. Baskin, who was 20 years younger than Lewis, was his fourth wife. According to Baskin, she last saw Lewis that night as he went to bed.

However, the next morning, Lewis was nowhere to be found. Baskin went to the police to report her husband missing. But rumors and allegations began surfacing that she was somehow involved in his disappearance. The speculation was only heightened when it was discovered that Lewis had filed for a restraining order against Baskin just a few months prior. In the restraining order, Lewis claimed that Baskin had threatened to kill him and that he feared for his life.

The Investigation

Despite the rumors and allegations, authorities were unable to find any evidence linking Baskin to her husband’s disappearance. Over the years, there have been several investigations into the case, but none have yielded any concrete information. The case was even featured on the popular television show, “Unsolved Mysteries.”

One theory that gained traction was that Lewis had gone to Costa Rica, where he owned property and had business interests. However, there was no record of him ever leaving the country, and his passport was still in his possession. It was also discovered that Lewis had multiple extra-marital affairs and often took trips to Costa Rica without Baskin’s knowledge.

However, there were some suspicious actions taken by Baskin after her husband’s disappearance. For example, she immediately changed the locks on Lewis’s office and cut off his access to their joint bank accounts. Baskin also claimed that Lewis was mentally unstable and often made “questionable” business decisions. She even went so far as to claim that he may have faked his own death to escape his debts.

The “Tiger King” Connection

While the disappearance of Don Lewis had long been a topic of interest, it wasn’t until the release of “Tiger King” that the case gained mainstream attention. The docuseries implicitly suggested that Baskin had something to do with Lewis’s disappearance. Joe Exotic, Baskin’s arch-nemesis, made multiple accusations against her in the series. For example, he claimed that Baskin had fed Lewis to her tigers and that she had buried his body under a septic tank at the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary.

However, there is no evidence to support these claims. In fact, Baskin has vehemently denied any involvement in her husband’s disappearance and has publicly condemned the treatment of exotic animals in the United States.

New Leads

Despite the lack of evidence linking Baskin to her husband’s disappearance, new leads have emerged in recent years. In 2020, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced that the case was being reopened. He stated that new evidence had come to light, including a tip that had been submitted to the sheriff’s office earlier that year. The tipster claimed to have information about Lewis’s disappearance that had never been shared with authorities.

The reopening of the case has also led to a renewed focus on Baskin’s actions after her husband’s disappearance. In particular, there is speculation about the will that Lewis allegedly signed just a few days before his disappearance. The will left the majority of his estate to Baskin, which has led some to speculate that she may have had a motive for his disappearance.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Don Lewis is a case that has puzzled and fascinated the public for over two decades. Despite investigations, rumors, and accusations, there is still no concrete proof of what happened to him. The speculation and conjecture have only been fueled by the release of “Tiger King” and the sensationalism that surrounds the story. However, the reopening of the case in 2020 may provide some long-awaited answers. Until then, the mystery of what happened to Don Lewis will continue to captivate and intrigue us.

