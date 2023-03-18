Investigating the Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband: Is He Still Alive?

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: Did Carole Baskin Have a Hand in it?

On August 18, 1997, Don Lewis, the husband of animal rights activist and Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin disappeared without a trace. Since then, rumors and speculation have circulated as to what happened to the millionaire businessman. Over the years, documentaries, podcasts, and online forums have attempted to shed light on the mysterious disappearance and potential involvement of Baskin. The question remains: did Carole Baskin have a hand in her husband’s disappearance, or is there more to the story?

A Complicated History

Don Lewis was last seen at his home in Tampa, Florida, on the night he disappeared. Baskin reported him missing the following day. According to Baskin, Lewis left the house early that morning to go on a solo trip to Costa Rica, leaving behind his possessions and most of his money. However, Lewis’s family and friends claim this behavior was unusual for him. They suggest he would never leave without telling anyone, let alone leave behind his money and possessions.

Adding fuel to the fire, Lewis had a complicated history with his wife. In the early 1990s, Lewis allegedly threatened Baskin with violence, prompting her to file a restraining order against him. Despite publicly claiming her husband had a “magic disappearing act,” Baskin has adamantly denied involvement in his disappearance. However, that hasn’t stopped internet sleuths from investigating potential motives and evidence of foul play.

Suspicious Evidence

One of the most significant pieces of evidence in the case is a power of attorney document Lewis signed just days before he disappeared. The document gave Baskin control over his assets in the event of his disappearance. Baskin claims the document was meant to protect their assets in the event he went missing in Costa Rica. However, those close to Lewis believe it was a red flag that she may have had something to do with his disappearance.

Another suspicious aspect of the case is the fact that Lewis’s van was found a few days after his disappearance at an airport in Pasco County, Florida, approximately 40 miles from his home. Police searched the van for evidence but found nothing substantial. Baskin later suggested that Lewis may have left the van at the airport to frame her and make it look like she had something to do with his disappearance.

The Influence of Tiger King

In 2020, the popular Netflix documentary Tiger King reignited public interest in the case by suggesting Baskin was involved in her husband’s disappearance. The film’s central figure, Joe Exotic, claimed that Baskin fed Lewis to her tigers at Big Cat Rescue, a claim she vehemently denies. Despite the salacious claims made in the documentary, no new conclusive evidence has emerged from the renewed public interest.

The Unsolved Mystery

In conclusion, Don Lewis’s disappearance remains shrouded in mystery. While Carole Baskin has repeatedly denied any involvement in her husband’s disappearance, the suspicion of foul play remains due to various circumstantial pieces of evidence. The case has captivated the public for over two decades and shows no signs of losing interest anytime soon. Whether Don Lewis is still alive remains unknown, and the question of whether Carole Baskin is involved remains unanswered. Only time, and potential new evidence or testimony, will reveal the truth behind this perplexing case.

