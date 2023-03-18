Into the Unknown: The Disappearance of Joe Exotic’s Third Husband

The Disappearance of Joe Exotic’s Third Husband, Don Lewis: An Unsolved Mystery

Joe Exotic is an American former zoo operator and convicted felon who rose to fame after the release of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King. The series took the world by storm, and viewers were fascinated by the bizarre world of big cat keepers, animal rights activists and their strange relationships. In total, the series features big cats, murder-for-hire plots, polygamy, arson, and a cast of eccentric characters. However, one of the most intriguing aspects of the show was the disappearance of Joe Exotic’s third husband, Don Lewis, who was a millionaire with whom he was in a polygamous relationship with while still dating his former husband, John Finlay.

The Mysterious Disappearance

The disappearance of Don Lewis came into major limelight after it was speculated to be linked to Exotic. It was believed that Exotic had played a major role in the disappearance of Lewis.

As the series delves into, Joe Exotic was the former owner of a private zoo in Oklahoma that housed hundreds of exotic animals, including big cats like lions and tigers. He was a flamboyant and eccentric person with a peculiar sense of fashion and a love for attention. In addition, he was openly gay and had multiple marriages to different partners.

One of his partners was Don Lewis. A millionaire who had built up his fortune through buying and selling real estate across Florida, Don was the owner of a wildlife sanctuary in Tampa. Don and Joe had met at an exotic animal auction in the mid-1990s, and their relationship quickly blossomed, with Joe admitting he was in love with him.

But all did not end well between Don and Joe, as he disappeared in August 1997. It’s important to note that Don was legally still married to his first wife at the time of his death, and Joe was not legally married to Don.

Don Lewis’ disappearance is one of the most bizarre incidents in the series, sparking numerous theories from tiger cubs fed to tigers to him going to Costa Rica with another woman to live. However, none of these theories have been proven or even been able to get close to solving the case, leaving the mystery to become one of the most discussed on the world over the years.

The Investigations and Theories

One of the most fascinating things about the disappearance of Don Lewis is how the investigation was handled by the law enforcement agencies. Despite being declared officially missing by police, Don was never found or declared dead. Nobody knows for sure what happened to him or where he is.

As the story goes, Don was last seen leaving his office at the Wildlife on East Fletcher Avenue in Tampa on August 18, 1997. The following day his van was discovered abandoned at the airport in Pasco County, despite having a plane ticket to Costa Rica in his hand.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Lewis had made comments to his family and friends, hinting at the fact that he believed his life was in danger. His former wife and daughter openly accused Joe of being responsible for his disappearance and suggest that he may have been murdered.

Joe, on the other hand, denied any wrongdoing and blamed Carol Baskin, who was a big cat rescue enthusiast and rival animal sanctuary owner in Florida. Joe alleged that she had played a part in Don’s mysterious disappearance. In addition to this, he had also stated that Don had grown tired of living in a polygamous marriage and that he likely fled the country for a simpler life with another woman.

Despite Joe’s claims, there is no conclusive evidence linking Baskin to Don’s disappearance, and a civil lawsuit filed against her by Don’s family involving her inheritance was thrown out by a judge. In the end, all the evidence in the case remains circumstantial, making it difficult to assign blame to anyone.

The Enduring Mystery

Today, over two decades have passed since that eventful day in August 1997, and the case remains unsolved. Over time, the case has developed a cult following, with numerous theories and conspiracies being put forward by people across the world.

Into the unknown: The disappearance of Joe Exotic’s third husband is one of the most talked-about topics related to the eccentric operator. It offers insight into the mystery surrounding his disappearance and the various intricacies involved in the case. Only time will tell whether or not Don Lewis’ disappearance will ever be solved or continue to remain as one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of our time.

————————————

What Happened To Joe Exotic\’s 3rd Husband?