Exploring the Mystery of How Old Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband, Don Lewis, Really Is

The Unsolved Mystery of Don Lewis’ Disappearance

When Netflix released the documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” in March 2020, viewers were introduced to the eccentric world of big cat owners and the rivalry between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. However, the documentary also shed light on the unsolved mystery of Carole Baskin’s missing husband, Don Lewis. As the investigation continues, one of the biggest questions surrounding the case is: How old is Don Lewis really?

The Timeline

On the night of August 18, 1997, Don Lewis left his home in Tampa, Florida, in his van. He was reportedly going on a quick trip to Costa Rica but was never seen or heard from again. Carole Baskin reported him missing to the police two days later, and a search was launched. Despite extensive searching, no trace of Don Lewis was ever found.

The Age Controversy

At the time of his disappearance, Don Lewis was 59 years old. However, there have been rumors and speculation that he may have been older than he claimed to be. In the “Tiger King” documentary, Joe Exotic claims that Don Lewis was actually in his 80s when he disappeared. He even produced a document that he claims is Don Lewis’ driver’s license, which lists his birth year as 1938.

However, Carole Baskin disputes these claims and maintains that Don Lewis was 59 when he disappeared. In an interview with Tampa Bay Times, Baskin said, “The reason he looked older is because he spent his entire life in the sun, in the wind, raising boats out of the water with a crane. That gives you leathery skin and wrinkles.”

To further complicate matters, Don Lewis’ birthdate has been listed differently in various documents. In his social security application, Don Lewis listed his birthdate as April 30, 1938. However, in a divorce decree from his previous marriage, his birthdate is listed as April 30, 1937. In addition, there have been claims that Don Lewis may have altered his birthdate in order to avoid being drafted into the Vietnam War.

Despite the discrepancies in his birthdate, it is clear that Don Lewis was a successful businessman who owned a variety of assets, including real estate, cars, and a private plane. He was also known for his involvement in the exotic animal trade, and it was through this industry that he met Carole Baskin, who would later become his second wife.

The Accusations

Carole Baskin has been the subject of much speculation regarding her involvement in Don Lewis’ disappearance. In the “Tiger King” documentary, Joe Exotic accuses Baskin of killing Don and feeding him to her tigers. Baskin has vehemently denied these claims and has stated that she believes Don Lewis may have been the victim of foul play by someone who wanted to take his assets.

The Ongoing Investigation

The investigation into Don Lewis’ disappearance remains ongoing, and in August 2020, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had received new leads in the case. They have also announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for Don Lewis’ disappearance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the mystery of how old Don Lewis really is remains a subject of speculation and controversy, with conflicting information and accusations from various parties involved. However, what is clear is that Don Lewis’ disappearance was a tragic event that has left many unanswered questions and continues to be a source of fascination for people around the world. As the investigation continues, there may be hope that one day the truth behind Don Lewis’ disappearance will be brought to light.

