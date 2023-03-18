Exploring the Mysterious Disappearance of Joe Exotic’s Third Husband

The Mysterious Disappearance of Joe Exotic’s Third Husband, Don Lewis

In recent years, Joe Exotic has become a household name due to his Netflix show “Tiger King”. While the show focused mainly on the competition between Joe and his nemesis Carole Baskin, there are several other mysteries surrounding Joe that have left many people scratching their heads. One of the most compelling mysteries is the disappearance of Joe’s third husband, Don Lewis.

The Relationship Between Don Lewis and Joe Exotic

Don Lewis was a wealthy businessman and animal enthusiast who met Joe Exotic (whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage) in the late 1990s. The two quickly hit it off and started a romantic relationship. Don was already married at the time, but he soon filed for divorce and married Joe, who was much younger than him.

Don was a key figure in Joe’s business, which included a large collection of exotic animals. He would fly in and out of the country, bringing back new animals for Joe’s zoo. However, in 1997, Don went missing.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

At the time, Joe was in the midst of a bitter divorce with his second husband, Jeff, and was having financial difficulties. Don’s disappearance added to the chaos in Joe’s life, but he maintained that Don had simply run away and that he had no idea where he was.

However, as more information came to light, people began to question Joe’s involvement in Don’s disappearance. Many people, including Don’s family, believe that Joe had something to do with it.

Evidence Suggesting Joe’s Involvement

There are several pieces of evidence that suggest Joe may have been involved in Don’s disappearance. For one, Don was last seen at Joe’s zoo. Joe claimed that he had dropped Don off at the Miami airport to fly to Costa Rica, but there was no evidence to support this claim.

Furthermore, Joe’s behavior after Don’s disappearance was suspicious. He quickly changed the locks on their shared properties and took control of Don’s assets. He also allegedly threatened and intimidated people who asked questions about Don’s disappearance.

There are also rumors that Joe had made comments about wanting to kill Don. In a letter to one of his wives, Joe wrote that he “would have just walked in with my gun and shot Don right in the head” if he had known how their relationship would end.

New Leads and Renewed Interest

In the years since Don’s disappearance, several people have come forward claiming to have information about what happened. One woman who worked for Joe claimed that he had asked her to feed Don to one of his tigers. She later recanted this statement, but others have made similar claims.

There have also been reports of Don being spotted in various locations over the years. In 2002, a woman reported seeing Don alive and well in Costa Rica. However, this sighting could not be confirmed.

In 2020, Don’s disappearance was thrust back into the spotlight following the release of “Tiger King”. The show prompted renewed interest in the case, and several new leads have emerged. In August 2020, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced that they were reopening the case.

The Unsolved Mystery

Despite this renewed interest, the mystery surrounding Don’s disappearance remains unsolved. Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for hiring a hitman to kill Carole Baskin. He maintains his innocence in Don’s disappearance.

The disappearance of Don Lewis is a tragic and mysterious case that has captivated people for decades. While there are many theories and pieces of evidence, the truth remains elusive. With the case reopened and new leads emerging, there are still hopes that justice will be served and Don’s family will finally get answers.

