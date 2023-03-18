Exclusive: The Results Are In – Cadaver Dogs Uncover Shocking Discoveries at Joe Exotic’s Zoo

Heading: The Dark Side of the Exotic Animal Trade

Subheading: Joe Exotic’s Alleged Animal Abuse Scandal

In March 2020, a Netflix series titled “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” caught the attention of viewers worldwide. The show followed the life of Joe Exotic, a flamboyant zookeeper from Oklahoma who owned hundreds of big cats, bears, exotic birds, and other animals. Joe was known for his eccentric personality, his rivalry with Carole Baskin, and his numerous legal battles.

However, one aspect of Joe’s life that the show did not delve into was the alleged mistreatment and illegal disposal of animals’ bodies on his property. For years, rumors of dead tigers being buried in mass graves, lions being fed to tigers, and other atrocities circulated, but remained unverified.

That has changed now. In an exclusive investigation by Animal Wellness Action (AWA) and the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD), cadaver dogs were deployed to Joe Exotic’s former zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, to uncover the truth about the alleged animal abuse.

The results of the investigation were shocking. The cadaver dogs detected the presence of dozens of animal remains buried in different parts of the property, including those of tigers, lions, and other big cats, as well as bears and wolves. The remains showed signs of blunt force trauma, gunshot wounds, and other injuries consistent with abuse.

The investigation also revealed that the animals’ bodies were disposed of in a careless and inhumane manner. Some were buried in shallow graves or mass graves, while others were thrown into a pit used for burning trash and other waste.

These revelations have led to renewed calls for stricter regulations on private ownership of exotic animals and for more oversight and enforcement of animal welfare laws. The exotic animal trade is estimated to be a 20-billion-dollar industry globally, which experts say fuels the illegal poaching and trafficking of endangered species, contributes to the spread of zoonotic diseases, and puts animals and humans at risk.

Private ownership of exotic animals must come to an end. These animals are not pets. They are wild animals with complex social, behavioral, and physiological needs that cannot be met in captivity. The Trade must be regulated strongly, and the laws must be enforced strictly.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plot and multiple wildlife violations, including the killing of tigers and selling of cubs. However, the new evidence of animal abuse may lead to additional charges against him and his associates.

The AWA and CBD have already provided the results of their investigation to the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office for further action. It is their hope that the findings of this investigation will lead to justice for the animals that suffered and died at Joe Exotic’s zoo, and that it will serve as a wake-up call for the public and policymakers to take action to protect these magnificent creatures who deserve our respect and care.

In conclusion, the discoveries at Joe Exotic’s zoo have exposed a dark and disturbing side of the exotic animal industry that must not be ignored. The investigation has provided concrete evidence of animal abuse, neglect, and illegal disposal of bodies, and has highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive regulations and bans on private ownership of exotic animals.

It is up to policymakers, law enforcement officials, and the public to take this issue seriously and work towards ending the suffering and exploitation of these majestic creatures. Only then can we ensure a world where all animals are treated with the compassion and respect they deserve.

