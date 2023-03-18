Disappearing Act: The Mystery of Jeff Lowe’s Vanished Animals.

The Disappearance of Big Cats from Jeff Lowe’s Tiger King Park: A Tragic Mystery

Introduction

The big cat community has been rocked by the sudden disappearance of fifteen big cats from Jeff Lowe’s Tiger King Park in Oklahoma. The mystery of where the animals have gone continues to bewilder animal welfare organizations and the authorities, raising questions as to the welfare of the big cats.

Lowe’s Takeover of the Zoo

Jeff Lowe acquired the now-defunct zoo from the former zookeeper and showman Joe Exotic in 2016. Lowe was presented as the savior who would turn the zoo around, and was welcomed as a useful ally by animal rights activists for his allegedly “reform-minded” efforts, which included the opportunity to rehome his animals in a wildlife sanctuary he planned to build.

Allegations of Animal Abuse and Neglect

However, Lowe, who is known for his flamboyant and erratic behavior, failed to live up to his promises, attracting the attention of animal welfare groups such as the Humane Society of the US (HSUS). HSUS, along with several other animal welfare groups, filed a lawsuit against Lowe and his wife, citing a litany of animal welfare violations, failure to provide necessary veterinary care and habitats, and inadequate nutrition. The lawsuit also alleges that Lowe allowed a disease outbreak to spread among the big cats, which resulted in the death of four cubs.

Increased Scrutiny and Court Order

The initial lawsuit led to increased scrutiny of Lowe’s operations, resulting in a court order barring any trading, exhibiting, or transporting of animals. However, in July of 2020, Lowe was granted a permit by the US Department of Agriculture allowing him to transport the big cats to a new zoo in Thackerville, Oklahoma, known as the “Tiger King Park.” After relocating, Lowe’s new zoo featured big cats in small, barren enclosures, prompting an outcry from animal welfare groups yet again.

The Disappearance of Big Cats

In May 2021, HSUS received a tip-off from an anonymous whistleblower about the disappearance of several big cats from Tiger King Park. In total, fifteen big cats vanished from the park with no explanation, adding to the already lengthy list of allegations against Lowe.

Concerns from Animal Welfare Groups and Advocates

The disappearance of the animals has prompted renewed calls from animal welfare groups for the prohibition of the trade and possession of big cats. Advocates say that the disappearance of animals from Tiger King Park highlights the inadequacies of the regulations governing the big cat industry, raising questions over whether regulatory bodies such as USDA are capable of keeping animals safe and ending the exploitation of these animals.

Lack of Transparency and Failure in Regulatory Bodies

The lack of transparency around the disappearance of the animals is concerning. Lowe, who is currently under investigation, has so far refused to answer questions regarding the whereabouts of the animals, further fueling concerns for the welfare of the missing cats. It’s not clear whether the animals were taken out of the country, sold to private individuals or wildlife parks, or even worse, whether they are still alive or have been disposed of entirely.

The disappearance of the big cats has also highlighted the inconsistencies and inadequacies of the legal framework around the ownership and breeding of big cats. During the pandemic, the Tiger King documentary became a phenomenon, and the public was made aware of the problems in the big cat industry. Nevertheless, despite calls for significant changes to be made, the loopholes in the regulatory framework remain open.

Conclusion

The mystery of the missing big cats from Jeff Lowe’s Tiger King Park remains unsolved. The case has shone a light on the failures of regulatory bodies like the USDA, which have invested in inadequate and insufficient regulations for years. Until governments recognize the need for more stringent regulations, background checks, and enforceable legislation on the possession, breeding and trade of big cats, animals will continue to suffer. Animals are not objects that can be traded and discarded at whim. They deserve better than this. It is time for real change.

Where Did Jeff Lowe\’s Animals Go?