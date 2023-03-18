Did Carole Baskin’s Husband Disappear 25 Years Ago? The Mystery Behind his Vanishing Act

The Mysterious Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband, Don Lewis

Carole Baskin is a well-known name in the world of true-crime documentaries. She is a prominent animal rights activist and the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida. However, she is also known for her connection to a mysterious disappearance that took place over twenty-five years ago – the case of her missing husband, Don Lewis.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

On August 18, 1997, Don Lewis vanished from his home in Tampa, Florida. He was last seen by his wife, Carole Baskin, when he left their home at 6 am, supposedly to attend a business meeting. He was never seen or heard from again. His car was found at a nearby airport, with no sign of him or any personal belongings. Despite an extensive investigation, no evidence has ever been found to explain Don’s disappearance.

Carole Baskin’s Involvement in the Disappearance

Carole Baskin has been at the center of the mystery surrounding her husband’s disappearance since the beginning. The couple had a tumultuous relationship and had been married for more than ten years at the time of Don’s disappearance. Don had built a successful exotic animal business with his wife but had repeatedly expressed his desire to leave the business and divorce Carole. He also allegedly told multiple people that he was afraid for his life and had made contingency plans to escape her.

Carole Baskin maintains her innocence and insists that she had nothing to do with her husband’s disappearance. In fact, she has become an advocate for missing persons and has spoken out about the importance of keeping hopes alive for families still searching for their loved ones. She also vehemently denies any involvement in her husband’s vanishing act and maintains that she believes he could still be alive, living off the grid.

Suspicion and Speculation

However, the circumstances surrounding Don’s disappearance are both curious and suspicious. Several theories have been put forward over the years, accusing Carole Baskin of being involved in his disappearance. Some have suggested that she murdered him and fed him to her tigers at Big Cat Rescue, while others speculate that Don was the victim of a hit arranged by his wife. Though nothing has ever been proven, the speculation continues to this day.

Tiger King Spotlight

In a strange twist, Carole Baskin was thrust back into the public eye in 2020, after she appeared on the hit Netflix documentary series, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.” The documentary follows the bizarre world of big cat breeders and zoo owners, including Joe Exotic, a former zoo operator and big cat breeder who is now serving a 22-year prison sentence for attempted murder-for-hire and various animal cruelty charges.

In the documentary, Joe Exotic accuses Carole Baskin of being involved in her husband’s disappearance and feeds into the conspiracy theories surrounding the case. He even goes as far as to create a music video where he sings about killing her and feeding her to tigers. The documentary was a hit with audiences but was criticized by many who thought it focused too much on the eccentric personalities of the participants and not enough on the animals themselves.

Continued Scrutiny and Calls for Justice

Since the release of the series, Carole Baskin has received a great deal of scrutiny and has been the target of several attacks and death threats. Despite this, she continues to maintain that she had nothing to do with her husband’s disappearance and has called for any information that could lead to finding Don Lewis.

In 2020, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reopened the case of Don Lewis’ disappearance and asked the public for any information they may have. They received a significant amount of tips but, to date, no new evidence has been found.

The Legacy of Don Lewis and the Importance of Justice

The disappearance of Don Lewis is an enduring mystery that has fascinated true-crime enthusiasts and animal lovers alike. While we may never know what happened to him, the case has raised important questions about the treatment of exotic animals in captivity and the importance of ensuring justice for those who go missing. As for Carole Baskin, the suspicion and scrutiny surrounding her involvement in the case will likely continue for years to come.

