Did Carole Baskin Feed Her Husband to the Tigers? A Look into the Mystery Surrounding Don Lewis’ Disappearance

The Strange Disappearance of Don Lewis: Did Carole Baskin Feed Her Husband to the Tigers?

Introduction

The disappearance of Don Lewis, the wealthy businessman and tiger enthusiast, in 1997 is one of the most perplexing cold cases in American history. His disappearance caught the attention of millions after the release of the popular Netflix true crime documentary, Tiger King. The series highlighted the rivalry between Don Lewis and his second wife, Carole Baskin, and suggested that she played a role in his disappearance. The theory that Carole Baskin fed her husband to the tigers has sparked intense speculation and debate. In this article, we examine the mystery surrounding Don Lewis’s disappearance and explore the evidence supporting the theory that Carole Baskin was involved.

Don Lewis and Carole Baskin

Don Lewis was the founder of Wildlife on Easy Street, a big cat sanctuary based in Tampa, Florida. He was a wealthy man who amassed a fortune by acquiring real estate, buying exotic animals and selling them to circuses and other animal collectors. In the early 1990s, he met Carole Baskin, a self-proclaimed animal rights activist and founder of Big Cat Rescue, a non-profit sanctuary for big cats. The couple got married, but their relationship was reportedly tumultuous, with Don accused of physical abuse towards Carole.

Don Lewis’s Disappearance

On August 18, 1997, Don Lewis vanished without a trace. He was reported missing by Carole Baskin after she returned from a trip to Costa Rica. She claimed that Don had planned to fly there but never showed up. His car was found at a nearby airport, but there was no sign of foul play. Carole Baskin’s behavior after her husband’s disappearance was unusual. She was reported to be unfazed by the news and showed little interest in the police investigation. She did not actively participate in the search for Don nor did she hire private investigators.

Speculation and Evidence

The disappearance of Don Lewis has been the subject of intense speculation for over two decades. The Netflix series Tiger King rekindled public interest in the case and suggested that Carole Baskin had played a role in his disappearance. The series portrayed Baskin as an obsessed cat enthusiast who would go to any length to protect the animals in her care. It also suggested that Baskin had financial motives for wanting her husband dead, as she inherited his fortune after his disappearance.

One of the key pieces of evidence supporting the theory that Baskin was involved in her husband’s disappearance is a will that surfaced after Don’s disappearance. The will was purportedly signed by Don and left all of his assets to Carole. However, the document was deemed suspicious by Don’s family and was eventually declared invalid by a court.

Another piece of evidence that has been widely discussed is the fact that Don had told several people before his disappearance that he was afraid for his life and feared that Carole would kill him. One of these people was his assistant, Anne McQueen, who claimed that Don told her that if he disappeared, she should suspect Carole.

Another person who has been vocal about Baskin’s involvement in Don’s disappearance is Joe Exotic, the flamboyant big cat breeder and star of Tiger King. In the series, Exotic claims that Baskin fed her husband to the tigers and even made jokes about it. However, Exotic’s credibility has been called into question because he is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for attempting to hire a hitman to kill Baskin.

Conclusion

The mystery surrounding Don Lewis’s disappearance and the theory that Carole Baskin fed her husband to the tigers has captivated the public’s imagination for years. While there is no conclusive evidence to prove that Baskin was involved, there are certainly many suspicious circumstances surrounding the case. Ultimately, until there is new evidence or a confession, the truth about what happened to Don Lewis will remain a mystery.

