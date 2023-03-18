Catching Up With Joe’s Tigers: Where Are They Now?

Looking Back at Joe’s Tigers: Where Are They Now?

Joe’s Tigers were one of the most formidable high school basketball teams in the state of Indiana. Led by Joe Thompson, a skilled coach and former pro player, the team won three consecutive state championships in the late 1990s. But where are they now? What became of the players who made up this legendary squad?

Jack Morris

Morris was the star player of Joe’s Tigers and led the team to victory on numerous occasions. After high school, he earned a scholarship to play basketball at Indiana University, where he was recognized as one of the best players in the Big Ten Conference. Morris was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2003 and had a successful career in the NBA, playing for several teams before retiring in 2012. He currently works as a basketball analyst for ESPN.

Jenna Davis

Davis was the leading scorer and captain of the girls’ basketball team at Joe’s high school. She went on to play college basketball at Stanford University, where she was a standout player and earned All-American honors. In 2008, she was drafted by the WNBA’s San Antonio Silver Stars and played for several seasons before retiring and pursuing a career in sports broadcasting. Davis is now a well-known commentator for ESPN and the Pac-12 Network.

Benjamin Lee

Lee was the point guard for Joe’s Tigers and was known for his speed and agility on the court. After high school, he played college basketball at Duke University, where he was a starter for four seasons and helped lead the team to two Final Four appearances. Lee was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2004 but suffered a career-ending injury during his first season. He now works as a basketball coach and trainer and has been instrumental in developing several NBA players.

Ashley Johnson

Johnson was a forward on the girls’ basketball team and was a key player in the team’s championship victories. After high school, she attended the University of Connecticut and became a dominant player on their women’s basketball team, winning several national championships. Johnson was drafted by the WNBA’s Detroit Shock in 2007 and played for several seasons before deciding to retire and pursue a career as a motivational speaker and mentor for young athletes.

Michael Parker

Parker was the center on the boys’ basketball team and was known for his powerful dunks and intimidating presence on the court. After high school, he attended Georgetown University and played basketball for three seasons before deciding to focus on his studies. Parker went on to earn a law degree from Yale University and is now a successful attorney in Washington, DC. He still maintains close ties with his former teammates and coaches and remains passionate about basketball.

In conclusion, the players who made up Joe’s Tigers have gone on to achieve great things in their lives, both on and off the court. They serve as role models for young athletes and are proof that hard work and dedication can lead to success in whatever path you choose to take. Perhaps one day, we will see another championship-winning team emerge from Joe’s high school, but for now, we can look back at the legacy that was created by this remarkable group of athletes.

