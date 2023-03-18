Catching Up With Joe’s Tigers: An Update on the Feline Friends

Joe’s Tigers: A Haven for Neglected Felines

Joe’s Tigers, now The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, was established in 2003 by founder Joe Schreibvogel. Schreibvogel’s passion for big cats led him to create a sanctuary for neglected, abused, and abandoned felines. Over the years, the organization has expanded and faced numerous challenges, including the founder’s imprisonment for animal abuse in 2019. However, the new management has taken over, and the sanctuary’s mission and values continue to thrive.

Rescued Tigers at the Park

The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park is currently home to over 30 tigers, each with a unique story and personality. Most of these big cats were rescued from deplorable conditions, including roadside zoos, private owners, illegal breeding grounds, and circuses. The sanctuary provides them with a safe haven, adequate nutrition, medical care, and unconditional love. The park’s commitment to ongoing care ensures that the tigers remain healthy and happy.

Volunteer Outreach Program

The park’s new management has plans to expand the community outreach program to offer more volunteer opportunities. The goal is to enable volunteers to assist in the care of the animals, including feeding, cleaning, and spending time with the big cats. The outreach program focuses on creating partnerships and awareness and is designed for people who want to learn about ethical animal care or are passionate about various animal species.

Future Plans for Expansion

The new management has ambitious expansion plans to provide better living spaces for the felines and increase the number of tigers that can be saved. This expansion plan will include building new habitats for the tigers and constructing new facilities to accommodate the growing number of visitors. The park’s management team is also keen on creating partnerships with other organizations that promote ethical animal welfare to provide resources and support for running the park’s programs.

Visitor Experience

The park’s new management is working hard to improve the visitors’ experience by offering more interaction opportunities. These interactions will enable visitors to get up-close-and-personal with the tigers, and the park will oversee the interactions to ensure visitors’ safety and the animals’ wellbeing. The park will continue to function as an educational center to promote awareness and conservation of these magnificent animals. Visitors will learn about the behaviors and habits of different feline species and the importance of protecting their habitats.

Growth and Expansion Internationally

Beyond the borders of the United States, the park’s new management has plans to expand and promote the sanctuary’s mission internationally. The goal is to create new wildlife sanctuaries outside the United States, starting with the African continent. The park’s management team is keen on creating partnerships with other organizations to promote ethical animal welfare, providing resources and support, running the park’s programs, and creating a broader impact globally.

Conclusion

Joe’s Tigers or The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park has come a long way. Though the sanctuary faced some challenges, the new management has taken over and is working hard to expand the operation, create more significant awareness, and make a broader impact globally. The animals continue to receive adequate care and love. Joe’s Tigers remains a haven for felines in need, and its future looks bright.

