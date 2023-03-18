Catching up with Joe’s Tigers: An Update on the Big Cats’ Whereabouts

(H1, H2, H3) and subheadings to organize the content for readers.

Where Are Joe’s Tigers Now?

For many animal lovers and conservationists, the question of what happened to Joe’s Tigers after the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park closed down has been a topic of concern. The popular Netflix documentary series, Tiger King, shed light on the abuse and neglect that these majestic creatures had been subjected to for many years under Joe Exotic’s care.

Fortunately, in the months that followed the documentary’s release, many animal welfare organizations and sanctuaries stepped up to provide a new home for Joe’s Tigers. Today, these big cats are thriving in sanctuaries across the country, living in spacious enclosures and receiving the best possible care from dedicated caretakers.

The History of Joe’s Tigers

The story of Joe’s Tigers dates back many years, to a time when they were bred at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park and used as props for photo shoots and entertainment purposes. Often kept in small, cramped cages with little access to proper medical care, adequate food, or suitable habitats, many of the tigers became sick and malnourished over time. Some even died due to neglect and abuse.

As the documentary series revealed, Joe Exotic was convicted of a variety of crimes, including animal abuse, the violation of the Endangered Species Act, and even attempted murder-for-hire. His eventual sentencing to 22 years in prison left his tigers in limbo, and their future was uncertain.

Jeff Lowe Takes Over the Zoo

When Joe Exotic was sentenced, his zoo was initially given to Jeff Lowe, one of his business associates. Lowe, however, was a controversial figure himself, and soon after taking over the zoo, he decided to shut it down and relocate the animals to new locations.

Lowe worked with several big cat sanctuaries to ensure that the tigers would receive the care they needed, and he eventually decided to move them to different locations across the country.

Sanctuaries Step Up to Help

One of the first sanctuaries to step up was Wildcat Ridge Sanctuary, which is run by the animal charity Animal Defenders International (ADI). The sanctuary was already home to several rescued circus tigers, and the ADI eagerly offered to take in some of Joe’s Tigers. In total, the sanctuary took in 17 tigers, including four who were pregnant.

The journey to the sanctuary was a difficult one, with the tigers having to be sedated, crated, and shipped via a 36-hour-long road trip. On arrival, they were given medical checkups and assigned to their new enclosures, which included spacious habitats with swimming pools, shaded areas for sunbathing, and jungle gyms for playing.

Since their arrival at Wildcat Ridge, the tigers have been thriving. They have been given the best possible care, including regular veterinary checkups, a nutritious diet, and plenty of socialization with their cagemates. Many of the tigers have even produced offspring, with several litters being born in the sanctuary.

In addition to Wildcat Ridge, many other sanctuaries and wildlife organizations have stepped up to provide a home for Joe’s Tigers. The Black Beauty Ranch in Texas, which is run by the animal welfare charity HSUS, took in two of the tigers – a female named Elsa and a male named Chobe. The tigers now have plenty of space to roam and play, with large outdoor enclosures and natural habitats.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado, which is home to over 120 big cats, also took in several of Joe’s Tigers. The sanctuary’s mission is to provide large, naturalistic habitats for the animals and to give them a second chance at life after being exploited in the entertainment and pet trade industries.

A Bright Future for Joe’s Tigers

Today, Joe’s Tigers are thriving in their new homes, receiving the care and attention they deserve. Many have developed close bonds with their caretakers and even become ambassadors for their species, helping to educate the public about the importance of tiger conservation and the dangers of breeding them in captivity.

Although these tigers endured years of neglect and abuse, they now have a second chance at life, and the future looks bright for them. Thanks to the tireless efforts of animal welfare organizations and sanctuaries, these majestic animals can live out their days in comfortable, safe environments that meet their needs as apex predators.

Conclusion

The story of Joe’s Tigers is one of both tragedy and hope. For years, these majestic creatures were subjected to cruelty and neglect, but thanks to the tireless efforts of animal welfare organizations and sanctuaries, they now have a new lease on life. Across the country, Joe’s Tigers are thriving in their new homes, receiving the best possible care from dedicated caretakers and living out their days in spacious, naturalistic habitats that meet their needs. It is a testament to the resilience of these animals and to the dedication of those who have worked so hard to give them a second chance.

