Catching Up with Joe’s Tigers: A Look at Where They Are Now

The Fate of Joe Exotic’s Tigers After the GW Exotic Animal Park Takeover

When Joe Exotic was at the helm of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, his passion for tigers was undeniable. He earned a reputation as the Tiger King, and his big cats became as famous as he was. But since Joe’s incarceration, the park has changed hands, and the tigers have found themselves at the center of a legal battle. So where are Joe’s tigers now, and what’s next for them?

The New Owners

In June 2020, the GW Exotic Animal Park was taken over by Jeff Lowe and his wife, Lauren. The Lowes had been Joe’s business partners and loyal supporters. When Joe was arrested and sentenced to 22 years in prison on charges of murder-for-hire and animal abuse, Jeff and Lauren took over the management of the park, promising to uphold Joe’s legacy.

But things quickly went sour. Jeff and Lauren’s management style was criticized, and they were accused of neglecting the animals. Many of the park’s tigers were found to be malnourished and living in cramped conditions. Activists and animal rights groups began to call for the park’s closure, and the USDA (the United States Department of Agriculture) launched an investigation into the Lowes.

In March 2021, Jeff Lowe announced that he and his wife were leaving the GW Exotic Animal Park for good. In a Facebook post, he cited ongoing lawsuits and personal attacks against him as the reason for their departure. He also claimed that all the park’s animals had been safely relocated to new homes.

The Relocation Process

But the truth is more complicated. While some of Joe’s tigers have indeed found new homes, many others are still in limbo. Federal and state authorities have been working to relocate the animals to accredited zoos and sanctuaries. This process has been slow and difficult, and there have been reports of tigers being shuffled from one facility to another.

One such tiger is Tony, who was the subject of a decade-long legal battle before he was finally removed from the park in 2020. Tony ended up at the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete, Louisiana, where he has been on display in a cage beside a busy highway. Despite protests and legal challenges from animal rights groups, Tony remains at the truck stop, and his fate is uncertain.

Other tigers from the GW Exotic Animal Park have been relocated to sanctuaries across the country. Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue and Joe’s arch-nemesis, has taken in four of the tigers. In an interview with CNBC, Carole said that the tigers were doing well and adapting to their new home. She also shared her hope that the tigers will one day be able to live in the wild, free from captivity.

A Brighter Future

The fate of Joe’s tigers is still uncertain, but there are signs of hope. In May 2021, the Big Cat Public Safety Act was reintroduced in Congress. The bill, which failed to pass in 2020, would ban the private ownership of big cats and prohibit roadside zoos like the GW Exotic Animal Park. Animal rights groups have been lobbying for the bill’s passage for years, and they see it as a crucial step in protecting big cats from abuse and exploitation.

In the meantime, the tigers are slowly finding new homes and starting new lives. For some, like Tony, the future is less certain. But for others, like the tigers at Big Cat Rescue, there is hope that they will be able to live out their days in comfort and safety. And while Joe Exotic may be behind bars, the legacy of his tigers lives on, inspiring a new generation to protect these majestic creatures for years to come.

Where Are Joe\’s Tigers Now?