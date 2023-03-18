Age Mystery Solved: How Old Was Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband Don?

The Tiger King and the Mystery of Don Lewis’s Age

Netflix’s documentary The Tiger King, focusing on the life of Joe Exotic and his big cat park in Oklahoma, generated a significant amount of buzz and attention worldwide since its release in March 2020. The highlight of the series turned out to be the feud between Joe Exotic and his arch-rival Carole Baskin, CEO of Big Cat Rescue in Florida. While Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot against Carole drew the headlines, attention soon shifted to Baskin, with suspicions surrounding her missing husband, Don Lewis, who disappeared under mysteriously strange circumstances in 1997.

The documentary reignited interest in the case, leading to increased debates and questions regarding Don’s disappearance. One of the most debated and controversial issues among the many unsolved mysteries of the case was determining Don’s age at the time of his disappearance. While some reports suggested that he was in his mid-50s, others claimed he was over 60 years old.

Recently, the age mystery of Don Lewis was finally settled, solving the confusion and debates that have lingered over the case for years. In a revealing interview with Oxygen’s “Mysteries and Scandals,” Don’s friend and former employer Anne McQueen confirmed that Don was 59 when he disappeared in 1997.

Anne McQueen, who co-owned a trucking company with Don, was one of the last people to see him before he vanished. She noted that Carole Baskin likely knows a lot more about his disappearance than she’s willing to admit. McQueen further stated that she often saw Carole arguing and being hostile toward Don, adding that Carole made several threats on Don’s life during their marriage, with Don being openly afraid of her.

While Carole Baskin denies any involvement in her husband’s disappearance, she alleges that it may have been due to shady deals and conflicts he had with people involved in the exotic animal business.

McQueen was not the only one to come forward about Don’s age. A Florida private investigator, Jay Grocki, who worked on the case, also affirmed that Don was 59 at the time of his disappearance. Grocki noted that he was amazed by how much misinformation was circulating regarding Don’s age, but he was sure that they finally settled the controversy.

Although the mystery surrounding Don’s disappearance may never be solved until some breakthrough development surfaces in the case, it is still noteworthy that the age discrepancy in discussions of Don’s age has finally been cleared. This disclosure may not break the current status quo just yet, but it may set off further investigations that could bring to light any crucial evidence that may have been overlooked over the years. Regardless, the debate surrounding Carole Baskin’s alleged involvement in Don’s disappearance continues to dominate discussions, and the case remains one of the most profound mysteries in American true crime history.

