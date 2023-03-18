A Journey into the Lives of Joe’s Tigers: Where Are They Now?

Title: The Tragic Fate of Joe Exotic’s Tigers: Where Are They Now?

Introduction

In the early 2000s, Joe Exotic owned a private zoo in Oklahoma that housed over 200 tigers, lions, and other exotic animals. He was well known for putting on extravagant live shows for his guests and even ran for president in 2016, campaigning on a platform of animal rights. However, after a fallout with Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue, and his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot against her, Joe was arrested and is now serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison. Although Joe’s downfall has been well-documented, what happened to his tigers? Where are they now, and how are they faring since leaving the world of private ownership?

Tony the Tiger

Tony the Tiger, one of Joe’s tigers, was later moved to a truck stop in Louisiana after living at Joe’s zoo. For almost two decades, animal advocates fought for Tony’s release, arguing that it was inhumane to keep him confined in a small cage by the side of the road. In 2020, Tony was finally released to a reputable big cat sanctuary in Colorado. He now has acres of space to roam and play, providing him with a much better quality of life than he previously had.

Sapphire

Sapphire was another of Joe’s tigers that was briefly reunited with her former owner during filming for a documentary about Joe’s zoo. However, after the filming was completed, Sapphire was sent to live at a zoo in Indiana with dozens of other big cats. Although she may be living in better conditions now, many of these zoos still engage in breeding and cub-petting practices, which perpetuate the cycle of exploitation and abuse.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary

Fortunately, some of Joe’s tigers were lucky enough to find sanctuary at The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. This sanctuary is home to more than 500 animals rescued from zoos, circuses, and other private ownership situations. The sanctuary’s mission is to provide these animals with the care and space they need to live a happy and healthy life, free from exploitation.

Lakota and Apollo

One of the tigers at the sanctuary, Lakota, was rescued from Joe’s zoo in 2013. Upon his arrival, he was severely underweight and suffering from malnutrition. Still, with the help of the dedicated team at The Wild Animal Sanctuary, Lakota has made a remarkable recovery, and now spends his days lounging in the sun, playing with enrichment toys and enjoying regular meals. Another of Joe’s tigers, Apollo, was rescued by the sanctuary in 2015. He had been living in a small cage at a private residence in Texas, where he was malnourished and in poor health. Since coming to the sanctuary, Apollo has regained his health and is now thriving in his expansive enclosure, which features a pool for him to swim in and plenty of toys to keep him entertained.

Conclusion

While it’s heartening to know that some of Joe’s tigers are now living their best lives in reputable sanctuaries, the sad truth is that many of them are still living in substandard conditions, facing neglect, abuse, and even death due to the rampant exploitation of big cats in the private ownership industry. Supporting organizations like The Wild Animal Sanctuary and Big Cat Rescue and demanding stronger regulations around the private ownership of exotic animals, as well as an end to breeding, cub-petting, and other exploitative practices, can help ensure that Joe’s tigers, and all big cats, are able to live safer, happier lives, free from the devastating impacts of human exploitation.

