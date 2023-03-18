A Closer Look at the Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband

The Unsolved Mystery of Don Lewis’ Disappearance and Carole Baskin’s Involvement

When Tiger King aired on Netflix in March 2020, it quickly became one of the most talked-about shows on the internet. The docuseries followed the lives of a group of eccentric big cat owners, including the infamous Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. While the show explored many bizarre aspects of these individuals’ lives, one of the most mysterious and lingering aspects of the series was the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis.

The Night Don Lewis Disappeared

On August 18, 1997, Don Lewis left his home in Tampa, Florida, early in the morning. He told his wife, Carole Baskin, that he needed to go to one of their animal parks in nearby Pasco County. He planned on leaving the night before but changed his mind because his car had a flat tire.

While Don was away, Carole went to bed as normal. In the morning, she woke up to find that Don had not returned. She immediately reported him missing to the police.

The Investigation

The investigation into Don Lewis’ disappearance was riddled with inconsistencies and questionable moments. Police officers initially reported that they found no evidence of foul play, despite some suspicious circumstances surrounding the case.

For example, after Don Lewis’ disappearance, Carole Baskin allegedly forged his signature on power of attorney documents, giving her control of his assets. Additionally, a neighbor reported seeing Carole cleaning out his van the day after he disappeared.

In 2002, a judge declared Don Lewis legally dead. However, the investigation into his disappearance was reopened in 2020 after it gained national attention following the release of Tiger King.

Theories and Accusations

Over the years, many theories and accusations have been made in regards to the disappearance of Don Lewis. Some theories suggest that he may have been killed by a business associate or fan of exotic cats, while others suggest that he may have fled to Costa Rica, where he had property.

However, the theory that has gained the most attention is the one that suggests Carole Baskin was involved in her husband’s disappearance.

In Tiger King, Joe Exotic made repeated accusations against Carole Baskin, claiming that she fed Don Lewis’s body to her tigers. He even created a music video and staged a fake funeral for Don Lewis, featuring a lookalike wearing a tiger outfit.

Despite the lack of evidence to support these claims, many people remain convinced that Carole Baskin was involved in her husband’s disappearance. Some have even gone so far as to accuse her of murder.

Carole Baskin’s Denials

Since the release of Tiger King, Carole Baskin has repeatedly denied any involvement in her husband’s disappearance. She has called the accusations against her “baseless” and dismissed the theories as conspiracy theories created by her enemies.

In a statement released on her website, she wrote, “It has been my practice to not comment on Don’s disappearance, with the exception of acknowledging that I did not kill him or have him killed, and urging that anyone with information about his disappearance come forward. Despite this, a lot of untrue information has been published as fact and misinformation has been published as truth.”

She has also suggested that the claims made against her are a form of harassment, and she has received death threats and other forms of abuse as a result.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Don Lewis remains one of the most mysterious and controversial cases in recent times. While many theories and accusations have been made, there is no definitive evidence to suggest who was responsible for his disappearance.

While some people remain convinced that Carole Baskin was involved, she has repeatedly denied any involvement and has called the accusations baseless.

As the investigation into Don Lewis’ disappearance continues, it is possible that new evidence may come to light that will shed light on what happened to him. But until then, the case remains unsolved, and the truth behind its mystery remains a mystery.

