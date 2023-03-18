1) Tracking the Fate of Joe’s Tigers: A Look at Their Post-Rescue Journey

The Post-Rescue Journey of Joe Exotic’s Tigers

Joe Exotic, also known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage, gained notoriety for his ownership of tigers at his Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park (GW Zoo) in Oklahoma. However, in 2019, he was convicted of several animal cruelty violations and for an alleged murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist. His conviction led to the rescue of numerous big cats, including tigers, who were left to fend for themselves in cramped and unsanitary conditions.

After their rescue, the tigers were taken to various sanctuaries and rehabilitation centers in the United States. But what happened to Joe’s tigers after they were rescued? In this article, we’ll take a look at their post-rescue journey.

Rescue and Rehabilitation

The rescue of Joe’s tigers was not an easy feat. The animals were kept in deplorable conditions and were malnourished and sickly. But thanks to the efforts of animal rights organizations such as The Wild Animal Sanctuary, Tigers in America, and Big Cat Rescue, the tigers were finally rescued and taken to a safe environment.

The rescue process started in 2016 when Carole Baskin and her organization, Big Cat Rescue, filed a lawsuit against Joe Exotic for alleged animal abuse violations. The lawsuit led to a jury awarding Baskin $1 million, an amount that Joe could not afford to pay. In order to avoid paying Baskin, Joe transferred ownership of the GW Zoo to another individual, which led to an investigation by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA found numerous animal welfare violations at the GW Zoo and eventually ordered the animals to be handed over to other facilities. The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado, Tigers in America in Texas, and Big Cat Rescue in Florida were among the organizations that took in the tigers.

Upon arrival, the tigers underwent medical examinations and rehabilitation programs to regain their strength and health. They were given proper nutrition, medical attention, and enough space to move and socialize with other tigers. Many of them had never had the experience of living in a spacious and natural environment before.

Settling into Their New Homes

The rescued tigers were given a new chance at life in their new environments. Many were placed in large habitats where they could live as close to a natural life as possible. The tigers adapted well to their new surroundings and were able to enjoy the kind of life that they had been deprived of for years.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary, for example, provided habitats to the rescued tigers where they were able to roam in open spaces. Tigers in America focused on creating habitats that were as close to natural environments as possible, with features like trees and waterways to simulate life in the wild. Big Cat Rescue worked towards rehabilitating the tigers to become socialized and established members of groups.

Each tiger had a unique story as to how they had been rescued and had their own personality. At the Wild Animal Sanctuary, one of the tigers, named Jade, had been rescued along with her cubs in Canada in 2008. She had lived in cramped conditions for many years before her rescue. After her rehabilitation, Jade flourished in her new home in Colorado.

The Fate of Joe Exotic

Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence for animal cruelty and soliciting a hit on Carole Baskin in a murder-for-hire plot. In his absence, the tigers he once owned are now living in safer and healthier environments. Nevertheless, Joe continues to demand media attention, with his Netflix series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, going viral in 2020.

The documentary showed the inadequacies in animal welfare laws in the United States, as well as the cruelties of the exotic animal trade. It also highlighted the work of various animal rights organizations and the importance of their efforts towards ending the ownership of big cats by individuals.

Conclusion

The rescue of Joe’s tigers resulted in a new beginning for these animals. After living in cramped and unsanitary conditions, the tigers moved to rehabilitation centers where they were given a chance to recover and live in large habitats where they could establish social relationships and live as close to a natural life as possible. The ordeal also led to increased awareness around animal welfare issues in the United States, inspiring people to take action to end the ownership of big cats by individuals. While Joe Exotic may be infamous for his animal cruelty violations, his incarceration has given many tigers the opportunity to live better and healthier lives.

