1) The Mysterious Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband: What We Know

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: What We Know About Carole Baskin’s Second Husband

Carole Baskin, the big cat activist and eccentric personality best known for her role in the hit Netflix series ‘Tiger King’, has been in the spotlight since the release of the show detailing her feud with fellow big cat owner Joe Exotic. However, there is another story surrounding Carole Baskin that has been circulating for years – the mysterious disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis.

The Investigation

Don Lewis was a multi-millionaire and the founder of Big Cat Rescue along with Baskin. The couple had a rocky relationship, with reports of arguments and infidelity on both sides. On August 18, 1997, Lewis disappeared without a trace. His red 1989 Dodge Ram was found at a nearby airport two days later, but there was no sign of Lewis himself.

After Don Lewis’s disappearance, law enforcement conducted several investigations, but none of them led to a conclusion. Despite the lack of progress in the investigation, Carole Baskin has remained adamant about her innocence in the matter.

Baskin claims that her husband was displaying strange behavior leading up to his disappearance, including getting lost while driving to the airport and making plans to go to Costa Rica. She also stated that Lewis left a note saying he wanted a divorce and was going to start over in Costa Rica, leading people to believe that he may have fled to a different country to start a new life.

Theories and Suspicions

Although there is no concrete evidence linking Carole Baskin to her husband’s disappearance, there are several theories and suspicions that have been circulating for years. One of the main theories is that Baskin may have had a motive for wanting her husband dead – specifically, his money.

Don Lewis had made millions over his lifetime, and there were reports that he had multiple affairs throughout his marriage with Baskin. Some people believe that Baskin may have wanted to get rid of her husband so that she could gain control of his wealth and the Big Cat Rescue organization.

Another theory revolves around the tiger trade – specifically, that Don Lewis may have been involved in illegal tiger trafficking and may have been killed by someone involved in that world. This theory is supported by the fact that Lewis did business with exotic animal dealers and was involved in buying and selling big cats.

Lastly, some people believe that Don Lewis may have simply disappeared on his own accord and started a new life elsewhere. This theory is supported by the fact that Lewis had a history of making rash decisions and was known to be somewhat reckless with his money.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Don Lewis remains a mystery to this day, with no new developments in the case. Although there are several theories and suspicions linking Carole Baskin to her husband’s disappearance, there is no concrete evidence to support them.

While Carole Baskin remains a controversial figure due to her involvement in the big cat industry and her feud with Joe Exotic, it is important to remember that she has never been charged in connection with her husband’s disappearance and maintains her innocence.

Until new evidence comes to light or someone comes forward with information, the disappearance of Don Lewis will remain unsolved, shrouded in mystery and speculation.

————————————

