Why Is Joe Exoctic In Jail? : The Rise and Fall of Joe Exotic: A Tale of Greed and Murder

The Rise and Fall of Joe Exotic: A Tale of Greed and Murder

Joe Exotic, also known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was once a relatively unknown exotic animal trainer and owner of a wildlife park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. However, that all changed with the release of the Netflix docu-series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”. The series chronicled the outrageous and shocking life of Joe Exotic, who became infamous for his love of big cats, his eccentric personality, and his numerous legal troubles.

Joe Exotic’s Rise to Fame

Joe Exotic’s rise to fame began in the 1990s, when he opened the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. The park was a haven for exotic animals, including tigers, lions, and other big cats, and quickly developed a reputation as a tourist attraction. Joe Exotic was seen as a charismatic and flamboyant figure, often wearing flamboyant outfits and strutting around in the company of his beloved animals. Over the years, Joe Exotic’s animal park grew in popularity, earning him significant amounts of money, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle. He regularly hosted events and shows, where he would show off his animals to audiences. He also ran his own online reality show, in which he documented his eccentric daily life at the park.

Joe Exotic’s Legal Battles

Joe Exotic’s dreams of success were not to last. In 2011, an animal rights group named People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of mistreating his animals. The lawsuit sparked a long legal battle, during which Joe Exotic’s reputation suffered greatly. Despite his denials, he was eventually found guilty of animal abuse and was put on probation.

But Joe Exotic’s legal problems were far from over. In 2013, he was sued by his former business partner, Jeff Lowe, who claimed that Joe had stolen animals and money from the park. The feud between the two men escalated, and Joe was eventually forced to give up ownership of the park in a legal settlement.

Joe Exotic’s Fall from Grace

Rather than bowing out gracefully, however, Joe Exotic’s fall from grace only grew more spectacular. He began to direct his anger towards his perceived enemies, including Jeff Lowe and Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue. He filmed himself making death threats against them and posted them online, further damaging his reputation.

The situation escalated further when Joe Exotic was accused of plotting to have Carole Baskin murdered. As part of the plot, he allegedly hired a hitman to kill her for a fee of $3,000. However, the hitman turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, and Joe Exotic was arrested and charged with murder for hire.

Joe Exotic’s Trial and Imprisonment

Joe Exotic’s trial was a media sensation, with the world watching as he was accused of planning to kill his rival. Despite his protestations of innocence, he was found guilty and sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Aftermath

After Joe Exotic was arrested and sentenced to prison, his animals were taken away from his park and relocated to other facilities around the country. Many of the animals went to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado, where they were given a safe and secure home. Jeff Lowe, who took over the animal park from Joe Exotic, faced legal troubles of his own. He was accused of violating the Endangered Species Act and was eventually ordered to hand over control of the park to Carole Baskin.

Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue, has continued to advocate for animal rights and to educate the public about the dangers of keeping exotic animals as pets. She has also faced criticism and backlash from viewers of “Tiger King” who believe that she was involved in her former husband’s disappearance.

Some people believe that the popularity of “Tiger King” may have influenced the outcome of Joe Exotic’s case, as it drew attention to his story and the allegations against him. However, it is difficult to say for certain whether or not the documentary had any impact on the legal proceedings.

Overall, Joe Exotic’s rise and fall is a gripping tale of greed, fame, and murder that has captivated viewers around the world.