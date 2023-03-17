Who Owns Myrtle Beach Safari? : Meet Myrtle Beach Safari: A Look at the Fascinating Animal Sanctuary and Its Ownership

Experience the Thrilling World of Myrtle Beach Safari

For those seeking a truly unique animal sanctuary experience, Myrtle Beach Safari is the perfect destination. Founded in 1983 by Dr. Bhagavan Antle, popularly known as “Doc Antle,” this sanctuary boasts an up-close and personal encounter with some of the world’s most beautiful and majestic animals.

History of Myrtle Beach Safari

Doc Antle has a rich history in animal conservation, starting with the establishment of the Institute of Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.), which later evolved into Myrtle Beach Safari. The sanctuary currently houses over 130 animals, including tigers, lions, chimpanzees, and elephants. Doc Antle’s vision for the sanctuary was to create an immersive animal experience for visitors while providing a safe and comfortable environment for the animals.

The Ownership

Myrtle Beach Safari is just one part of a family of animal sanctuaries operated by The Rare Species Fund, a company founded by Doc Antle and his two sons, Kody Antle and Tawny Antle. The organization is committed to preserving endangered species worldwide, making Myrtle Beach Safari an essential part of their conservation efforts.

Fascinating Animal Encounters

The sanctuary offers several animal encounters, each designed to provide a different level of interaction with the animals. The tiger encounter is a visitor favorite, allowing guests to bottle-feed tiger cubs, swim with adult tigers, and interact with the big cats up close. The elephant encounter offers visitors the chance to meet and feed these gentle giants and ride on their backs. The night safari is another exciting experience, taking guests on a tour of the sanctuary’s nocturnal habitats.

A Commitment to Animal Welfare

While visitors can enjoy thrilling animal encounters, Myrtle Beach Safari places a strong emphasis on animal welfare. The animals are either rescued or born at the sanctuary and receive the best care possible from dedicated staff. Additionally, the sanctuary supports a variety of conservation efforts around the world through The Rare Species Fund.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does it cost to visit? Prices vary depending on the animal encounter, but expect to pay around $200-$300 per person.

Can I visit if I have a disability? Yes, the sanctuary is accessible to visitors with disabilities. Please inform the staff of special needs. What should I wear? Wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes, as the terrain can be uneven.

In conclusion, Myrtle Beach Safari offers a one-of-a-kind animal sanctuary experience, featuring thrilling animal encounters, a commitment to animal welfare and conservation, and expert care from dedicated staff. Whether you’re an animal lover or just seeking adventure, Myrtle Beach Safari is a must-visit destination.