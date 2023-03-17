Who Did Joe Exotic Hire As A Hitman? : The Mysterious Plot to Kill Carole Baskin: Joe Exotic’s Hitman.

The Mysterious Plot to Kill Carole Baskin: Joe Exotic’s Hitman

Introduction

By now, most people are familiar with the story of Joe Exotic and his feud with animal rights activist Carole Baskin. Their rivalry became the focus of the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King”, which captivated viewers across the globe. But one aspect of this story that continues to intrigue people is the mysterious plot to kill Carole Baskin, for which Joe Exotic was arrested and sentenced to 22 years in prison. In this article, we will explore the details of the plot to kill Carole Baskin, its origins, and the questions that remain unanswered.

The Origins of the Plot

The feud between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin began when Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida, began campaigning against the private ownership of big cats. Joe Exotic, who owned and operated the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, saw Baskin as a threat to his business and started to target her.

Joe Exotic began making videos on his YouTube channel, where he claimed that Baskin had murdered her second husband and fed him to her tigers. He also created parody songs about Baskin, in which he accused her of being a hypocrite and a liar. The feud escalated when Joe Exotic ran for office in 2016, positioning himself as a political outsider and a champion for the right to own exotic animals. Baskin opposed his candidacy and continued to speak out against him.

The Plot Unfolds

In 2017, Joe Exotic began plotting to kill Carole Baskin. He first approached a man named Allen Glover, who had worked for him at the animal park. According to court documents, Joe Exotic gave Glover $3,000 to travel to Florida and kill Baskin. However, the plan fell apart when Glover spent the money on partying instead of carrying out the hit.

Joe Exotic then turned to another employee, a man named Jeff Lowe, who had recently joined the animal park as a partner. Together with a third man, a hitman named James Garretson, they hatched a new plan. Garretson was actually working as an informant for the FBI and recorded conversations with Joe Exotic and Jeff Lowe about the murder plot.

In one recording, Joe Exotic is heard saying, “I’ll just sell everything I have and I’ll just pay somebody to kill [Baskin]. I’m serious.” He also discussed making it look like an accident or a robbery gone wrong. Jeff Lowe, meanwhile, suggested that they use a helicopter to fly over Baskin’s sanctuary and shoot her with a rifle.

In another recording, Garretson proposed using cyanide to kill Baskin. He claimed that he had connections to someone who could obtain the poison and that it was a “silent killer”. Joe Exotic seemed intrigued by the idea and asked Garretson to look into it further.

The Arrest and Conviction

In September 2018, Joe Exotic was arrested and charged with 19 counts of wildlife violations and two counts of murder-for-hire. He was accused of not only plotting to kill Carole Baskin but also of attempting to hire someone to kill a rival animal park owner named Bhagavan “Doc” Antle.

At his trial, Joe Exotic maintained his innocence but was ultimately found guilty and sentenced to 22 years in prison. Jeff Lowe, who had cooperated with the FBI and testified against Joe Exotic, went on to take over the animal park.

FAQs

Q: Did Joe Exotic actually try to kill Carole Baskin?

A: Yes, Joe Exotic plotted to kill Carole Baskin and even attempted to hire someone to carry out the hit. He was ultimately convicted on two counts of murder-for-hire.

Q: Why did Joe Exotic have such a feud with Carole Baskin?

A: Joe Exotic saw Carole Baskin as a threat to his business, as she was campaigning against the private ownership of big cats. He also believed that she was spreading lies about him, which fueled his animosity towards her.

Q: Was there any evidence that Carole Baskin murdered her husband?

A: No, there was no evidence that Carole Baskin murdered her second husband, Don Lewis. While Joe Exotic made sensational claims about her involvement in his disappearance, there is no proof to support those allegations.

Q: What happened to Jeff Lowe after Joe Exotic’s conviction?

A: Jeff Lowe cooperated with the FBI and testified against Joe Exotic. He went on to take over the animal park, but faced his own legal troubles in 2021 when he was charged with multiple wildlife violations.