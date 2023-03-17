Where Is Doc Antle Now 2023? : The Latest Scoop: Where Is Doc Antle in 2023?

The Latest Scoop: Where Is Doc Antle in 2023?

If you’ve watched the popular Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, you probably remember who Doc Antle is. He’s the flamboyant, charismatic, and controversial owner of Myrtle Beach Safari and the Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.), a wildlife sanctuary and tourist attraction that houses many exotic animals, including big cats like tigers and ligers.

Doc Antle has been relatively quiet and private since the release of “Tiger King,” compared to his social media presence before. He has stopped posting on his public Facebook page, which has over 230,000 followers, and has made only a few public appearances or statements. He declined to participate in the two “Tiger King” spin-offs that Netflix released later in 2020, “The Tiger King and I” and “Surviving Joe Exotic,” and has mostly avoided the media’s requests for interviews or comments.

However, Antle has not vanished entirely. He still runs his safari and his institute, which are open to visitors and offer various experiences, such as guided tours, photo sessions, and interactions with baby animals.

Doc Antle was born in 1960 in Salinas, California, as Mahamayavi Bhagavan Antle. He changed his name in the 1980s and started his animal career as an assistant to Ralph Helfer, the founder of the African Lion Safari and a pioneer in exotic animal training and film production. Antle later moved to Florida and started his own wildlife business, which grew into the Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina.

Since “Tiger King,” many rumors and speculations have circulated about Doc Antle’s whereabouts, plans, and personality. Some of these rumors are based on facts, while others are pure conjecture or fake news.

1. Is Doc Antle still in the animal business?

Yes, Doc Antle still runs his Myrtle Beach Safari and his Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species, which are open for visitors and offer various animal experiences.

2. Did Doc Antle participate in any “Tiger King” spin-offs?

No, Doc Antle declined to participate in the two Netflix spin-offs, “The Tiger King and I” and “Surviving Joe Exotic.”

3. Where does Doc Antle live?

Doc Antle claims to live in South Carolina, where his wildlife facilities are located.

4. Is Doc Antle a cult leader?

Some critics have accused Doc Antle of creating a cult-like atmosphere around himself and his “apprentices,” who are mostly young women who live and work in his facilities.

5. Is it ethical to visit Doc Antle’s safari or institute?

The answer to this question depends on your personal values and convictions about animal welfare and conservation.

Where is Doc Antle in 2023? The truth is, we don’t know for sure. He still runs his safari and institute, and still faces multiple felony charges related to wildlife trafficking, conspiracy, and animal cruelty. He has also faced criticism and controversy over his animal practices and persona. Whether he will be acquitted or convicted, whether he will continue to thrive or struggle, and whether he will change his ways or defend them, remains to be seen. But one thing is certain- the legacy of “Tiger King” has put Doc Antle and his big cats under the spotlight, for better or for worse. It’s up to each of us to decide what we make of it.